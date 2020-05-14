PHOTO FLASH: Take a Look at the Virtual Presentation of THE PRESENT at Geffen Playhouse

The Present is inspired by master illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães' own life experience with quarantine during childhood. Using his signature mind-bending illusions, Guimarães leads us through a funny, moving and ultimately illuminating story of lessons he learned when he least expected it.

Check out photos below!

The Present takes place virtually via the Zoom platform with a maximum of 25 participants per show. Each participant is mailed a sealed mystery package in advance, the contents of which are only revealed during the course of each performance as Guimarães' story unfolds. In a unique twist, The Present provides both a virtual and physical experience for the audience, as magic also takes place in their own hands, in their own home environment.

THE PRESENT

Written and Performed by Helder Guimarães

Directed by Frank Marshall

Previews: Thursday, May 7 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Opening Night: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Closing Night: Sunday, July 5, 2020

PRODUCTION TEAM

Production Design Consultant François-Pierre Couture

Costume Design Consultant E.B. Brooks

Lighting Design Consultant Daniel Ionazzi

Dramaturg Amy Levinson

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Monday No performance

Tuesday - Friday 8:00 p.m. PT

Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. PT

Sunday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. PT

Running time: 70 minutes with no intermission.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are currently priced at $85.00 per household. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Given the unique nature and logistics of this production, tickets must be purchased at least 10-14 days in advance of any given performance date.





