PHOTO FLASH: Take a Look at the Virtual Presentation of THE PRESENT at Geffen Playhouse
The Present is inspired by master illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães' own life experience with quarantine during childhood. Using his signature mind-bending illusions, Guimarães leads us through a funny, moving and ultimately illuminating story of lessons he learned when he least expected it.
Check out photos below!
The Present takes place virtually via the Zoom platform with a maximum of 25 participants per show. Each participant is mailed a sealed mystery package in advance, the contents of which are only revealed during the course of each performance as Guimarães' story unfolds. In a unique twist, The Present provides both a virtual and physical experience for the audience, as magic also takes place in their own hands, in their own home environment.
THE PRESENT
Written and Performed by Helder Guimarães
Directed by Frank Marshall
Previews: Thursday, May 7 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Opening Night: Thursday, May 14, 2020
Closing Night: Sunday, July 5, 2020
PRODUCTION TEAM
Production Design Consultant François-Pierre Couture
Costume Design Consultant E.B. Brooks
Lighting Design Consultant Daniel Ionazzi
Dramaturg Amy Levinson
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Monday No performance
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 p.m. PT
Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. PT
Sunday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. PT
Running time: 70 minutes with no intermission.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets are currently priced at $85.00 per household. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Given the unique nature and logistics of this production, tickets must be purchased at least 10-14 days in advance of any given performance date.