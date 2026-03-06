Pasadena Chorale To Present SONGS OF LOVE CONCERT

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pasadena Chorale will present SONGS OF LOVE, an intimate concert exploring themes of romance, devotion, and loss, on March 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marino Community Church.

The program will feature 17 singers performing music by Abbie Betinis, Ted Masur, Samuel Barber, Eric Whitacre, Don McLean, and Billy Joel, among others.

“Composers have always been inspired by love,” said Artistic Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “The music on this program swoons with beautiful harmony, aches with loss, and joyously depicts euphoria.”

The concert will be presented in a smaller ensemble format designed to create a closer connection between performers and audience. The Chorale’s youth ensemble, the High Notes, will also appear on the program.

Admission is free and open to the public, though reservations are required due to limited seating. Tickets can be reserved at pasadenachorale.org.

Founded in 2009, the Pasadena Chorale presents concerts and educational programs throughout the region. In 2024, the ensemble received the American Prize in Choral Performance and has collaborated with organizations including the Pasadena Symphony and POPS, The Pasadena Playhouse, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.