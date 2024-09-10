PHOENIX Returns to Aegis Theatre Company Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AEGIS THEATRE COMPANY will present the return of PHOENIX, a dramatic comedy by Scott Organ and helmed by acclaimed director Michael Yavnieli. A playful and intelligent production with courage and compassion set to open October 4 - 19, 2024.

When Bruce and Sue meet four weeks after an uncharacteristic one-night-stand, Sue has this to say to him: one, I had a great time with you that night and two, let's never see each other again. Thus begins, a 4,000-mile journey well beyond the confines of their carefully structured worlds. Bruce is fueled by an overwhelming but undefined compulsion to join her in Phoenix. Sue is reluctantly charmed by his persistence, but steadfast in her resolve to keep him at bay. Both are forced to consider a whole new world of possibility, though not one free of difficulty and loss. A dramatic comedy about courage. (Concord Theatricals)*

*"Phoenix (Organ)" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

THE TEAM

Emanuela Boisbouvier - Sue

Gus Schlanbusch - Bruce

Michael Yavnieli - Director

Technical Designer – Nick Howard

Stage Manager – Caitlin Grace

Digital Designer – Molly Sazer-Hopf

Publicist - Sandra Kuker PR – Sandra Kuker-Franco

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL