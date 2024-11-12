PETER PAN & TINKER BELL: A PIRATES CHRISTMAS Cast Announced At Scherr Forum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for PETER PAN & TINKER BELL: A PIRATES CHRISTMAS as Lythgoe Family Panto as it makes its return to the Los Angeles area.

The production features Alkaio Thiele as “Peter Pan,” Julia Roome as “Wendy,” Nayah Damasen as “Tinker Bell” and Ben Giroux as “Smee,” joining the previously announced John O'Hurley (“Seinfeld,” “Dancing With The Stars”) as “Captain Hook” in PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Clarice Ordaz, musical direction by Michael Sobie and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Friday, December 13 at 7:00pm and run through Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4:00pm at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the high-flying style of a British holiday Panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone!

ABOUT THE CAST

The Cast of PETER PAN AND TINKER ELL: A PIRATES CHRISTMAS will feature: Alkaio Thiele (Disney+ “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” Peter Parker & Spidey on “Spidey and His Amazing Friends”) as “Peter Pan,” Julia Roome (“The Voice”) as “Wendy,” Nayah Damasen (“Grey's Anatomy,” “Monster High”) as “Tinker Bell,” and Ben Giroux (“Henry Danger,” “Big Nate”) as “Smee.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Camryn Eakes as “Tiger Lily,” Raquel Glasser, Kevin Ivins, Camal Pugh, and Davon Rashawn.

JOHN O'HURLEY (“Captain Hook”) is best known as J. Peterman on “Seinfeld,” the #1 syndicated television show in the world, for which he won a Screen Actor's Guild Award. Most recently starring in the comedy feature Swing Away, John can also be seen on the ABC hit “Dancing with the Stars,” ABC's “Dance-Off!” and as the host of “Family Feud.” He is one of the most recognizable voices on TV, appearing in dozens of animated productions including Nickelodeon's “SpongeBob SquarePants” and NBC's “Father of the Pride.” O'Hurley's first CD, “Peace of Our Minds,” a collaboration of his piano compositions with world-renowned cellist Marston Smith, debuted #13 on Billboard. His stage credits include starring roles in the national tours of Chicago, Spamalot, Pirates of Penzance, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Brigadoon. He is a New York Times bestselling author with three titles, including The Perfect Dog, which is becoming a stage musical. Most recently, John has recurring on the Lifetime series “Devious Maids,” opposite Susan Lucci.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

BONNIE LYTHGOE (Director) With a career spanning more than 30 years, Bonnie's achievements as a dancer, choreographer, director, TV presenter, TV producer and Broadway producer are second to none.

Starting her dancing career in the feature film To Sir, With Love, starring Sidney Poitier, she followed up with a variety of choreography and directing roles including the world premieres of Robin Hood and Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto, Snow White, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Grease, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, The Full Monty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Aladdin, West Side Story and Royal Variety for HRH Queen Elizabeth. With ongoing success in musical theatre, Bonnie served as a judge for a BBC singing reality series “S Club Juniors” created by Simon Fuller. She joined the next Simon Fuller venture, “American Idol,” where she served as a producer on the first three series before moving on to another new project, “So You Think You Can Dance,” for which she was both a judge and a producer for the first two series. Bonnie then headed Down Under for “So You Think You Can Dance Australia.” In 2011, Bonnie created Lythgoe Family Productions in Los Angeles with her son Kristopher. Together they have brought musical “Panto” to Los Angeles. The first production was Cinderella, followed by Snow White with Neil Patrick Harris. Well-known for her creativity and involvement in global television hits, Bonnie is dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across the world through fun, laughter and music.

CLARICE ORDAZ (Choreographer) was born and raised in Los Angeles, is a dancer, choreographer, and educator. Clarice has an ear for rhythm and musicality and utilizes this skill to create visual and impactful choreography. At the age of 19, she was a top 10 finalist on the Fox hit “So You Think You Can Dance.” Shortly thereafter she toured the world as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift on her “Red” Tour. Some of her other television/film credits include La La Land, Babylon, “Dancing With The Stars,” and “East Los High,” to name a few. She has been associate choreographer in award winning shows in Los Angeles, and has also choreographed for TV. Clarice enjoys being well versed in both the commercial and musical theater worlds, and this is her second time choreographing for the Lythgoe family.

MICHAEL SOBIE (Musical Director) is an award-winning pianist with credits encompassing film, television, and stage. has been a music director with Lythgoe Family Productions since first joining them in 2014. He has played with artists such as Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, Carole Cook, and the Los Angeles Ballet. In 2019, he and Shawn Ryan wrote their first full-scale musical, Hell on Earth, garnering the pair and cast rave reviews after their NYC premiere in January 2020, which featured Tony Award-winner Laurie Metcalf.

Recent projects include orchestrating and arranging for Joely Fisher with the American Pops Orchestra, and producing, arranging, and orchestrating his concert “Rocket Man,” an homage to Elton John which features Michael playing and singing 21 classic hits accompanied by a full symphony orchestra. 2025 will see his Off-Broadway orchestrational debut with the musical Fetching Water. He was also the pianist and conductor for Ramin Djawadi's score to “Reminiscence” as well as the pianist for the composer's “Surreal” album, written to accompany the water feature by the same name at the World Expo in Dubai. He was selected by Djawadi to conduct the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience,” having previously worked with the composer as keyboardist and assistant conductor of three prior “GoT” tours. Screen credits include Locke and Key, Amazing Stories, A Wrinkle In Time, The Mountain Between Us, Too Funny to Fail, John Piscitello's score for Memory Games, and Noah Baumbach's Oscar-winning Marriage Story. Michael has toured the U.S. and world as a pianist and conductor of Broadway musicals Wicked, Les Miserables, Aida, and Xanadu.

ABOUT LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. They have received Congressional recognition for their contribution to the Arts. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairy tales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well-known pop songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS marks Lythgoe Family Panto's return to the Los Angeles area since 2019. Past productions include eight seasons at The Laguna Playhouse, six seasons at The Pasadena Playhouse, The Pasadena Civic, North Carolina Theatre in Raleigh, TPAC in Nashville, TUTS in Houston, Rose Wagner in Salt Lake City, and Balboa Theatre in San Diego. Their shows have starred Ariana Grande, Alex Newell, Sabrina Carpenter, Michelle Williams, Shoshana Bean, Ben Vereen, and many more. As part of the organization's ongoing commitment to develop theatre for young audiences, Lythgoe Family Panto together with 5-Star Theatricals and TOArts will bring the magic of Panto to hundreds of underserved children who attend school in the Thousand Oaks area.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS will open on Friday, December 13 at 7:00pm and will run through Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4:00pm at the intimate Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Performances are Thursdays & Fridays at 7:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 7:00pm; Sundays at 12:00pm & 4:00pm. There will be an added performance on Friday, December 27 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $39.50 to $59.50 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office at (805) 449-2787. Group discounts are available by calling the box office.

The box office is open 10am – 2pm, Tuesday through Sunday and two hours prior to each performance. For more information on all shows and programming visit 5startheatricals.com or bapacthousandoaks.com.

