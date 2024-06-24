Original Star Lori Alan Joins Los Angeles Cast of REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reefer Madness The Musical has announced that Lori Alan will reprise her role as ‘Mae Coleman’ in the Los Angeles production for three weeks, as a temporary replacement for Nicole Parker.

Lori’s first performance will be on Thursday June 27th with her final performance on Sunday, July 14th, after which Nicole Parker will return as ‘Mae’ for the rest of the scheduled run.

Lori Alan, first starred as ‘Mae Coleman,’ the proprietress of the seedy Reefer Den that lures the teen protagonists down a path of marijuana-fueled destruction, in the original 1998 developmental concert reading at Hollywood’s Hudson Backstage Theatre. She reprised the role for the world premiere on April 30, 1999, and stayed with the production for the entirety of its 150 performance run. Her performance contributed to Ovation Award and Garland Award wins for Best Ensemble.

“It’s going to be incredibly exciting for audiences to experience a real time generational connection between our new cast and the actor who actually created this iconic role.”

-Kristen Bell, Producer

Lori Alan joins the previously announced Anthony Norman (The Prom, Dear Evan Hansen) as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes (Big Shot, Sofia the First) as Mary Lane, and J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Sally De Bain. Additional cast can be found here.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. Associate directed/choreographed by Maxx Reed. Book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, book and music by Dan Studney. Produced byKristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy,America Olivo, and Dan Studney. Co-produced by Maia Falconi-Sachs, Madison Mohn, Nick Padgett, Matthew A. Rosenthal, Jason Turchin, Amirose Eisenbach, Josie Yount and Raji Kalra, and Executive Produced by Wendy Parker. Music direction by David Lamoureux. Stage managed by Melissa Richter and Megan Crockett.

Reefer Madness The Musical is currently playing at the historic Hollywood venue, The Whitley (6555 Hollywood Blvd).



Tickets for Reefer Madness The Musical are available now at www.reefermadness.com.



Lori Alan is an award-winning actress, best known for her long-running role as Pearl Krabs in the animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants. She also voiced Diane Simmons on Family Guy, the Invisible Woman on Fantastic Four, and The Boss in the Metal Gear video game series. Alan is also part of the Pixar Family and has voiced characters inWall-e, Monster's University, Mom’s Sadness in Inside Out 1 & 2, and Bonnie's Mom in Toy Story 3 & 4. Lori’s recurring TV roles include Will & Grace, Ray Donovan, Shameless, Loot with Maya Rudolph and as Young Larry’s Mom on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Other stage credits include The Pee-Wee Herman Show at Club Nokia.

Reefer Madness The Musical is the revival of the highly acclaimed musical comedy that took Los Angeles by storm in the late nineties, won multiple Ovation, Back Stage West Garland, and L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards, including triple wins for Best Musical and Best Score, and went on to spawn an award-winning film adaptation, along with hundreds of professional and amateur productions worldwide.

Comments