Orange Curtain Review and LA Theatre Bites to Present First Live Theater Awards Ceremony

Orange Curtain Review and LA Theatre Bites, sister outlets covering, respectively, the Orange County and Los Angeles theater scenes, will present a live awards ceremony honoring excellence in both counties. The OCR/LA Theatre Bites Awards will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Newport Theatre Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m.



According to theater reviewer Patrick Chavis, who edits both sites, “The hope is to bring notice to smaller companies that may not have the funding or notoriety enjoyed by larger organizations, but are putting out solid work every year. Our sites are dedicated to supporting intimate theater, as well as community theater and local creatives. We are grateful to the Newport Theatre Arts Center, a 90-seat theater that has been active in Newport Beach since 1979, for sponsoring our first event.”



A list of Orange Curtain Review nominees can be found on the website at theorangecurtainrev.com, and a list of LA Theatre Bites nominees is available at latheatrebites.com.



The ceremony will be hosted by reviewer Matthew Robinson. Entertainment will be provided by the Manny Barajas Fusion Band and singer Sarah O'Brien. The festivities will be livestreamed on Instagram at @Latheatrebites1 and will be available for viewing afterwards at both websites.



Tickets are $50. The Newport Theatre Arts Center is located at 2501 Cliff Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92663. To request more information and to purchase tickets, email latheatrebites@yahoo.com.

