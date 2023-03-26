Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ophelia's Jump to Present NATIVE GARDENS in April

Directed by OJP Founding Artistic Director Beatrice Casagrán, Native Gardens is a comedy of good intentions and bad manners that is as timely as it is funny.

Mar. 26, 2023  

Ophelia's Jump to Present NATIVE GARDENS in April

Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) will continue their 10th Season with Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from April 7, 2023 through May 7, 2023.


Directed by OJP Founding Artistic Director Beatrice Casagrán, Native Gardens is a comedy of good intentions and bad manners that is as timely as it is funny.

About Native Gardens:

You can't choose your neighbors. In this brilliant comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a fixer-upper home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo's colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

Karen Zacarías was recently hailed by American Theater Magazine as one of the ten most-produced playwrights in the US. Her award-winning plays include The Copper Children, Destiny of Desire, Native Gardens, The Book Club Play, Legacy of Light, Mariela in the Desert, The Sins of Sor Juana and the adaptations of Just Like Us, Into the Beautiful North and How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accent. She is the author of ten renowned TYA musicals (including Ella Enchanted: The Musical) and the librettist of several ballets.
The cast of Native Gardens includes: Jenny Buchanan, Alejandro Jimenez, Stella Ramirez and Jeff Sable.

Ticket prices: All seats $20 to $32. Thursdays are "Pay What You Can/Pay It Forward" with a $20 minimum.

Online ticketing available at opheliasjump.org. Please call 909-734-6565 for tickets and information on group discounts.

About Ophelia's Jump

Ophelia's Jump is a non-profit regional theatre company based in Claremont and performing in Claremont and Upland. Ophelia's Jump Productions was founded in 2013 by women and queer artists and educators who believe that the purpose of theatre is to create unending conversations, spark imagination, incite conscience, and elicit a visceral response. OJP aims to invigorate the creativity and intellect of our community by working with local and regional artists to tell compelling stories and educate new generations of theatre lovers. Ophelia's Jump is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.




Mind Tricks, Time Travel and Sharp Things Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION Next Month Photo
Mind Tricks, Time Travel and Sharp Things Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION Next Month
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Eight of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back encore episodes airing on Saturday, April 1, 2023 8/7 Central. 
Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer Photo
Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer
Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms.
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September Photo
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September
Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.
Review: TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 at Mark Taper Forum Photo
Review: TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 at Mark Taper Forum
As solidly staged and forcefully acted as this TWILIGHT is, the production is both problematic and comes across feeling like something is missing.

More Hot Stories For You


Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This SummerJem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer
March 26, 2023

Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms.
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in SeptemberSierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September
March 26, 2023

Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.
PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10
March 24, 2023

PlayGround-LA has announced the selected plays and playwrights for the eleventh annual ten-minute play fest, BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA!
Photos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens TonightPhotos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens Tonight
March 24, 2023

Picnic, the sensual, passionate and delightfully funny Pulitzer Prize winning play by William Inge, opens tonight at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in an all-new production directed John Farmanesh-Bocca. Check out the photos, below.
THE KING AND I Directed by Glenn Casale to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre This SpringTHE KING AND I Directed by Glenn Casale to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre This Spring
March 24, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience “Something Wonderful” as it presents The King and I!
share