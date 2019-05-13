Ophelia's Jump Production Of Waiting For Godot Moves To LA

Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) will extend its successful run of Samuel Beckett's masterpiece, Waiting for Godot, taking the show to the Let Live Theatre at The Actors Company in Los Angeles for a 3 show run from May 30 through June 1. Since its inception in 2013, Ophelia's Jump has been producing mostly contemporary adult theatre and an annual Shakespeare festival in the Claremont/Upland area. This is the first time the company has taken a production into Los Angeles. This production, set atop a trash heap in a not too distant future, has been extremely well received by audiences and we felt it is a great piece to take to LA audience members who would not otherwise get to know our work, explains Director Beatrice Casagran.

Casagran and her daughter Caitlin Lopez founded Ophelia's Jump in 2013 to produce thought provoking works that spark conversation. At that time, there were no other companies in their corner of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties focused primarily on straight plays with adult themes. The company draws audiences from all over California for its yearly Midsummer Shakespeare Festival, with its main-stage productions patronized mostly by Inland Empire and Northeast San Gabriel residents. In moving Waiting for Godot to the Let Live Theater at the Actors Company, Ophelia's Jump is looking to introduce its work to the greater LA theatre community. We want to spread the word that the vibrant, exciting theatre is happening and growing throughout the greater LA region.

About Waiting for Godot:Two wandering tramps, Vladimir and Estragon, wait by a lonely tree to meet up with Mr. Godot, an enigmatic figure in a world where time, place, and memory are blurred and meaning is where you find it. The tramps hope that Godot will change their lives for the better. Instead, two eccentric travelers arrive, one man on the end of the other's rope. The results are both funny and dangerous in this existential masterpiece.

Title: Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett

Featuring: John Haegele* as Vladimir, Jay Faisca* as Estragon, RJ Balde as Pozzo and Blake McCormack as Lucky

Written By: Samuel Beckett

Director: Beatrice Casagran OJP Founding Artistic Director Location: Let Live Theatre at The Actors Company, 916 N. Formosa, Los Angeles 90048

Run: May 30- June 1, 2019

*member, Actor's Equity Association, the union for professional actors in the United States

Curtain Times:Thu. May 30, 2019 at 8:00 pmFri. May 31, 2019 at 8:00 pmSat. June 1st, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Regular Admission $22

Additional information also available at opheliasjump.org





