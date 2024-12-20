Open-Door Playhouse Presents 4 Plays At 30 MINUTES OR LESS Festival In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open-Door Playhouse will be presenting four of its short plays live on stage as part of the 30 Minutes or Less Festival in Hollywood at the Stephanie Feury Theater, on the main stage, 5636 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038. Tickets will be $10.

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:30 p.m.:

Two Girls. Two women emerge from a violent attack in this haunting and poetic dialogue. Written by Allie Costa. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Barika Phillips Bell and Ayla Rose Barreau.

No....? A man finds himself haunted by his past when he tries to reunite with an old flame. Written by Mark SaFranko. Directed by Gary Lamb. Starring Caitlin Bell and Michael Fletcher.

Suggested for audiences 13 to Adult.

Tickets: http://30minutesorlessfestival.com/projects/11557

Sunday, January 26, 2025v at 4:45 p.m.:

The Suitcase. This short play involves a married couple coming to a major decision about their life together. It has a serious theme with a surprise ending that no one sees coming. Written by Stuart Brown. Directed by Miranda Stewart. Starring Anne Cooper and Philip Sokoloff.

Randall and Ward Attend the Theater. Randall and Ward have a heartfelt discussion as they stand in line for their weekly Saturday night at the theater. Written by Rom Watson. Directed by Yunyi Zhu. Starring Daamen Krall and Michael Mullen.

Suggested for audiences 7 to adult.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

