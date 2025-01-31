OMNIVISION: ART ACROSS BOUNDARIES Exhibit Now on View at Old Orange County Courthouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Discover the work of local artists inspired by life in Southern California at Omnivision: Art Across Boundaries art exhibit, now on display at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana.

The collection, made up of more than 180 original paintings from over 60 local artists, features art pieces depicting diverse sceneries of nature, cityscapes, florals and more. The exhibit is hosted by OC Parks, in partnership with Southern California Plein Air Painters Association (SOCALPAPA), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the tradition of plein air painting. The collection will include plein air pieces and original artwork of all sizes and mediums. In addition, the exhibit will feature art pieces from local students from the Orange County School of Arts. Artwork in the gallery is available for purchase, with sales going directly to the artists.

“Orange County is home to so many talented individuals,” said Vicente Sarmiento, Orange County Board of Supervisors. “It is wonderful to have a place in the heart of the County, at the historic Old Orange County Courthouse, to display the work of local artists where others can be inspired and introduced to a new art medium.”

Plein air, the French term for “open air,” is the practice of painting outside which provides artists a dynamic artistic experience to capture the spirit and essence of subjects while being outdoors. In addition to focusing on plein-air painting, SOCALPAPA's objectives include bringing artists together, promoting arts education and supporting local conservation efforts that protect our natural landscape.

Members’ paintings are also on display year-round in the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center located at OC Parks’ Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve. The artwork in the center often illustrates parks, wilderness areas and coastal spaces, similarly to what is showcased in the Omnivision: Art Across Boundaries exhibit.

Admission to Omnivision: Art Across Boundaries exhibit is free and open to view at the Old Orange County Courthouse gallery Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 13. Metered parking is available at the on-site lot and surrounding street parking. Additional parking is available at lot P8 (301 W. 5th Street). Parking fees apply.

