Nosotros Partners With NBC for 2nd YA TU SABES MONOLOGUE SLAM Featuring Melissa Barrera, Adriana Barraza & More

Nosotros, the oldest National Latinx Arts Advocacy non-profit organization co-founded by Ricardo Montalban, www.nosotrosorg.com, is hosting its Second Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam, that showcases the talent of emerging Latinx writers and actors and gives them the opportunity to be mentored by top industry executives in the business. Ya Tu Sabes is part of a year-long celebration of programs and events commemorating Nosotros' 50 years of service to the Latinx arts community.

Nosotros executive board members Natalia Ochoa and J.M. Longoria co-developed the monologue slam in response to a recent study that found that the Latinx voice was substantially underrepresented in the film industry, both in front of and behind the camera. Nosotros recognizes that there is a severe disconnect between the Latinx community and the often negative portrayal of Latinx people in film and television.

This year, the organization has partnered with NBC who will help select the finalists and will award participants with general meetings with the network's casting directors, creative executives and upper-level series writers and producers.

Also for the first time, a panel of ambassadors will select the final 12 writers and 12 actors to perform original monologues at the Ricardo Montalbán Theater in the heart of Hollywood in front of industry professionals on October 21, 2020. They include Jandiz Cardoso, Senior Director of Talent Development & Inclusion at NBC, Academy Award nominee Adriana Barraza (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Babel), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights, Vida), writer Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Audrey Esparza (Blindspot), writer Eugene Garcia-Cross (Indebted), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Jon Huertas (This is Us, Castle), writer-producer Vanessa Ramos (The Kenan Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Adam Rodriguez (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), among others.

"Nosotros has always been at the forefront of bridging the gap between the Latinx actors' community, the networks and the studios. We decided to create strength in numbers of excellent Latinx talent and execute it in a fun, approachable and social way, thus, we introduced the Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam. Because of programs like this many of our Nosotros members and participants have been directly called in for amazing network and studio opportunities " - states Joel M. Gonzales, Nosotros Board President and Executive Director.

Writer submissions are currently open via FilmFreeway.com. Nosotros is seeking original 90-second monologues reflecting positive portrayals of Latinx characters across various genres. Both established and emerging Latinx writers from around the world are eligible to apply.

Once the top monologues have been selected, Nosotros will open online submissions on August 3 for Latinx actors. For more detailed information about this program and to learn more about the submission process, please visit: https://nosotrosorg.com/program/ya-tu-sabes/.

