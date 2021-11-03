North Coast Repertory Theatre Extends its Production of BEN BUTLER

North Coast Repertory Theatre due to popular demand extends its production of Ben Butler, now running through November 21st. Written by Richard Strand, Ben Butler is part comedy, part history and completely captivating. General Benjamin Butler faces an impossible moral dilemma: follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of American history. It's a battle of wit and word play as the characters spar with each other over respect, equality and civil rights.

David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Brian Mackey,* Brandon J. Pierce,* and Bruce Turk* on North Coast Rep's mainstage. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, Light Design Matt Novotny, Costumes by Renetta Lloyd, and Prop Design Philip Korth. Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager. You won't want to miss the Southern California premiere of the play The New York Times praised as "splendid," and "it's a hoot."

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

Ben Butler will play Wednesdays at 7pm;Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm; Sundays at 7pm through November 21. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Ben Butler performs live on stage from October 20 through November 21, 2021. Tickets are $51-$65 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or calling the Box Office (858) 481-1055.