NewStages Stepping Stones to Launch Third Season of Intergenerational LGBTQ+ Arts Projects

NewStages Stepping Stones will launch their third season of intergenerational arts projects focusing on LGBTQ+ seniors and their stories on October 27, 2024 at 7:00 Pacific Time with a special virtual event.

During Covid, when most arts organizations pivoted to virtual programming, the director of NewStages, Mark Salyer had an interesting observation.

"We started to enlist a lot of young artists in different media to work with us to present digital performances vs. live shows," says Salyer. "The relationships between our seniors and the artists of other generations were wonderful to watch. We thought, there is something beautiful about collaborations between people of different ages and backgrounds."

Currently there are five collaborative pieces that will screen on Sunday evening and three additional pieces that are currently in production.

"We've had animators, composers, film-makers and illustrators work with our NewStages folks to help them tell their stories. It really has been remarkable," adds Salyer.

Stepping Stones is presented in part with the support of the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division.

"We are very thankful that the City of West Hollywood has supported our work with LGBTQ+ seniors over the past twelve years," says Salyer. "As a result, we have been able to archive well over 100 stories and oral histories of this generation of queer heroes and heroines."

Sunday will launch this year's projects which will be available to watch on NewStages website, www.newstages.org throughout the year.

