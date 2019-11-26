New Musical About The Disney Brothers WALT AND ROY Comes To LA In 2020

WALT AND ROY: A Magical New Musical follows the Disney brothers as they make their roots in Los Angeles in 1923 until they open their first feature length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, in 1937.

The musical chronicles the special relationship between Walt and Roy and their genius in creating the House of Mouse. The tone and style of the score is written as a golden age Hollywood musical with elements of the modern pop anthems and ballads that Allen and Gray have become known for.

"While there have been many books based on Walt Disney, we know almost nothing about Roy and even less about their relationship. We thought their brotherly bond was worth exploring as a musical." says Taran Gray. Richard Allen continues, "We knew their relationship was something we really haven't seen before and we wanted to really investigate the ideas of what makes up a

family. For those of us living in Los Angeles as a bunch of artistic orphans, we understand the importance of creating your family. That challenge always seemed to be a struggle for Walt."

Richard Allen and Taran Gray both reside in Burbank, CA, just a few blocks from Walt Disney Studios.

WALT AND ROY: A Magical New Musical has already started gaining buzz in the Los Angeles theater community. The musical will make its world premiere in Los Angeles in the Spring of 2020. Dates and cast to be announced soon.

BURBANK PLAYHOUSE will produce. General Management by Richard Allen Enterprises (Tim Baker). Walt and Roy is developed by Richard Allen and Taran Gray, with story by Richard Allen, Taran Gray, Hailee Lipscomb, and Nathan Nonhof.





