New Media Film Festival Entries Open!

The New Media Film Festival, known for its forward-thinking approach to storytelling, is gearing up for its 2025 edition in Los Angeles, CA, set to take place on June 4-5.

With a clear mission to honor stories worth telling, the New Media Film Festival has cemented its place as a vital platform for both emerging and seasoned content creators. The festival is judged by an impressive panel from industry titans such as Springer Publishing, Simon & Schuster, ABC, Marvel, PBS, HBO, BBC, Rolling Stone, and the Television Academy, ensuring that your innovative work will not go unnoticed.

Call for Entries:

The festival features 28 categories, offering a diverse range of opportunities for filmmakers to enter their projects. Submissions can be made at www.newmediafilmfestival.com/submit.

Festival Awards and Perks:

Participants in the festival are in the running for the prestigious Grand Prize, which includes $45,000 in awards, meetings with executives from HBO and Marvel, studio time in Los Angeles, post-production services from Mongo Media Solutions, and casting and production services from Select Services Films Inc.

In addition to these substantial awards, entrants will enjoy numerous perks, including:

Walking the Red Carpet for press interviews.

Being part of the VIP Soiree, which honors the nominees.

Coverage in international press releases and mentions on social media, with a combined reach of 20 million across all platforms.

Exposure to an audience of 80,000 monthly newsletter subscribers, including key industry players with the power to bring scripts into serious consideration for production.

The festival also offers screenings with Q&A sessions, providing filmmakers with a chance to engage directly with their audience and industry professionals.

Join the Creative Community

There’s still time to be part of this exciting event. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work early and use the code WOW to save 20% on entry fees.

For those who are ready to showcase their innovative content and join a unique community of creators, the New Media Film Festival is the perfect platform. Submit your work today at New Media Film Festival.

