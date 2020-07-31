New Live Streaming Show WHAT'S NEXT? Asks What's Next For the Entertainment Industry

With live performance venues closed around the world, many artists are looking to the future by creating new material, adapting old material, and exploring artistic ways to utilize the digital landscape. Many others are trying to figure out just what's next for live entertainment. "Is streaming theatre, actually theatre?" "What will happen when venues open?" "How will theatre find equal representation in their shows?"

"What's Next?" aims to answer these questions. This new interview style series is created and hosted by Matthew Quinn - award winning Los Angeles producer, venue manager, and pioneer of "techno Improv" with Tilted Frame. Like many theatre-makers, Matthew is making pivots in his artistic career to satisfy the continued need for entertainment. During the quarantine, he took solace in speaking with colleagues from around the world about the current and future challenges, realizing that others could benefit from the wide array of information he was discovering.

For each episode, Matthew will host pioneers and global theatre professionals to discuss what's happening now and what's next for venues, live streaming, and diversity in theatre. Each episode hopes to educate and enlighten artists and audiences looking to answer, "What's Next?" In the first two episodes, Matthew explores the rise of online theater performance with the vanguard and forward thinkers of this exploding format. Is it the savior of live performance or its temporary fix?

Here are the guests for the first two episodes:

8/6/20 @ 6pm PST

Peter Michael Marino

Andrew Schmedake

8/13/20 @ 6pm PST

Peter J. Kuo

Ashley Tata

