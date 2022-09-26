Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Immersive Family Holiday Experience ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES Premieres November 25

A festive Christmas party of nighttime enchantment and awe-inspiring installations, Illuminate Silverlakes' will run for select evenings, November 25 – December 30.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Even though the frost isn't even on the proverbial pumpkin yet, Skyline Production Group, a Southern California-based producer of immersive consumer-facing events, experiences, and engaging activations for corporate partners, announces the November 25 premiere of ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES.

A festive Christmas party of nighttime enchantment and awe-inspiring installations, Illuminate Silverlakes' will run for select evenings, November 25 - December 30, from 6 pm to 10 pm PST at the Silverlakes Equestrian and Sports Park in Norco, California.

A limited number of advance discounted tickets are available now through Monday, October 31, 2022. Advance discounted tickets are $28 for adults ($48 after Oct. 31) and $18 for children ages 3 - 9 ($34 after October 31). To order advance tickets today, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/illuminate-2022.

At ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES, guests will enjoy delightful visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live musical performances, fun-filled activities, beautiful holiday light displays, tasty seasonal treats and Christmas appetizers, holiday gift offerings, and unforgettable moments for everyone! The family-friendly outdoor experience will take visitors on a magical illuminated journey through the festive grounds, touring six different captivating and fun-filled areas. Share the warmth of an enchanted Christmas season at SoCal's all-new event.

"After a two-year absence, we know families are excited to gather together once again, and we can't wait to have them join us in making new holiday memories in a spectacular setting that truly represents the 'merry' of Christmas," says TC Knoch, managing partner of Skyline Production Group. "Each of our six distinct areas is filled with amazing entertainment, food delights, and enough incredible sights to please any Instagrammer or family Christmas card cover!"

Guests can stroll through our charming Christmas Holiday Marketplace filled with seasonal crafts, last-minute Christmas gifts, lively and entertaining musical performances, and a visit to Mrs. Claus' cottage to help decorate the halls with cookie decorating.

Holiday adventurers can walk through a tunnel of dazzling lights, guarded on both sides by two gigantic nutcracker soldiers, that lead you around a beautiful lake to various destinations such as Toyland, Electric Forest, Reindeer Grove, and Santa Village.

TOYLAND

Here, oversized Christmas presents, snowflakes, and toys are sprinkled along the trail providing excellent opportunities for Christmas card photos and Instagram fun.

Emerging from Toyland, guests enter onto a magical Christmas tree lane, a pathway of electrified Christmas trees of various shapes, designs, and sizes, all brought to life through amazing illuminations where every 15 minutes, our beautiful 35ft tall pixel Christmas tree comes to life in a show of music, lights, and white Christmas snowfall.

In the peaceful realm of Reindeer Grove, guests will have a chance to take a picture in the world's most famous sleigh before you venture through an oversized and whimsical ornament that leads you into Santa Village, where Santa himself is waiting to greet one and all.

Here in this rustic village, guests of all ages can visit Santa Claus to share their Christmas wishes, snap a family photo, and savor tasty food and drinks while enjoying the fun, music, and whimsy of this festival setting.

"Everyone here at Silverlakes is excited to see Illuminate come to life this holiday season and the opportunity to show off our incredible property to guests from the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, and Orange County," says Scott Megna, executive director of operations, Silverlakes Equestrian Center and Sports Park. "From a great line-up of food and beverage offerings to the incredible mirror effect of the 'Illuminate' displays on our lake, we're confident families will have a memorable and enjoyable holiday visit with us."

For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199258®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.illuminate.holiday?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


September 26, 2022

