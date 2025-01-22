New Dates Set for THERE ARE FAIRIES AT THE BOTTOM OF OUR GARDEN at The Odyssey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at works-in-process by prominent L.A. visionaries will present There Are Fairies at the Bottom of Our Garden, a new work by writer/performer John Fleck. Two performances are set for Saturday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, March 1, each at 8 p.m.

Once upon a time there was a boy born with a limp wrist who channeled the fairie spirit of the iconic 1930s theatrical song stylist Beatrice Lillie to battle the forces of darkness threatening to extinguish “their” fabulousness.

John Fleck is a performance artist and actor whose work has spanned performance spaces, museums, theater, television and film. In 1990 Fleck and three other performance artists were branded the “NEA-4” when their work was labeled obscene by conservative lawmakers who put pressure on the National Endowment for the Arts to rescind their funding. They took their case to the Supreme Court—and won. Fleck’s work has been presented by the ICA London, ICA Boston, Andy Warhol Museum, New Museum, Public Theater, Guggenheim Museum, PS-122, Second Stage, La Mama, Dixon Place, Joe’s Pub, Broad Stage, REDCAT, Getty Museum, Cal Plaza, MOCA and more.

The Thresholds of Invention series is curated by actor, director, musician and performance artist Tony Abatemarco and produced jointly by Abatemarco and Beth Hogan.

Comments