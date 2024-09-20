Neo Ensemble Theatre Presents I'LL BE WITH YOU SHORTLY Opening October 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I'll Be with You Shortly, world premiere engagement of a dark comedy, The Loft Ensemble Theatre, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood, CA 91602, running October 15- November 7, 2024.

Written by Michael Merton. Directed by Carol Becker. Produced by Alexis C. Martino and Jason Paul Evans for Neo Ensemble Theatre.

Welcome to the afterlife. Take a number.

Carrie has been in a car accident. Becoming aware of her immediate surroundings, she concludes that she's probably dead. She's not in Heaven, and she's not in Hell. She's in some kind of waiting area. When she inquires, she's told that it's "Reception." While she waits, an assortment of individuals parades ahead of her. Some are directed to a Heavenly paradise. Others will go straight to some level of the Inferno.

Has Carrie been a good person or a bad person? She'll learn her ultimate fate and destination. She'll be in for two big surprises that neither she nor the theatre audience can expect.

Michael Merton is the playwright. He's written dozens of short plays. He's had a prominent career writing for animated television series, among them 101 Dalmatians (two Emmy Award nominations), Dino Babies, Problem Child, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, and much more. Also an actor, he's appeared with a number of companies in Los Angeles, as well as on episodic television.

Carol Becker directs. A graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, she has over thirty years of theatre experience as a director, actor, and comedian. Her directing credits include Basement Folly, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Beau Jest, A Murder Is Announced, Dismissed, Boy Crazy Psycho Slut, and many more. She is also an actor.

The cast of I'll Be with You Shortly includes Alexis C. Martino, Rebecca O'Brien, Janet Hoskins, Debra Kay Lee, Jerry Weil, Jason Paul Evans, Patrick Thofson, Amanda Lynne, Alex De Rita, Nick Benson, Brittany De Leon, Andrea Sojo, Andrew Neaves, and Starr Shapiro. Understudy: Joan Kubicek.

