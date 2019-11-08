Nelson Aspen Announces Guest Star For LA's SHOWBIZ SCRAPBOOK

Veteran Entertainment journalist Nelson Aspen has added a glamorous award-winner to his January 30 engagement at LA's popular Rockwell Table & Stage. Emmy winner & NYT best-selling author Carolyn Hennesy will join Aspen as his Guest-Star for an evening of songs and stories reflecting on his quarter century as one of Morning TV's most distinguished presenters. Hennesy is best known as the scene-stealing "Diane Miller" on the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital," in addition to roles on "True Blood," "Revenge" and "Cougar Town." She is not only an accomplished actor and author, but animal rescue advocate and trapeze artist(!).



"I have assured Carolyn that no aerial acrobatics are expected of her at Rockwell," Aspen laughs. "But as a longtime fan of her work, I can't wait to share the stage with her as part of the Showbiz Scrapbook experience. She's dynamite!"



Aspen's cabaret shows, from NYC's GreenRoom42 to London's Crazy Coqs, are known to sell out far in advance, so secure your seats soon as he prepares to celebrate Hollywood's Award season with this latest offering combining Audio/Visual highlights with songs and stories from his distinguished career. Musical direction is by Mitchell Kaplan.



Thursday, January 30, 2020. 8pm.

Tickets $20-$30.

Rockwell Table & Stage 1714 N Vermont Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027. www.rockwell-la.com/shows







