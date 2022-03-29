Neiman Marcus Exec Gretchen Pace Appointed To The Wallis' Board Of Directors

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has appointed to its Board of Directors Gretchen Pace, Vice President and Market General Manager at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills and Topanga, announced Chairman Michael Nemeroff. The Wallis, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, presents and produces an eclectic range of world-class theater, dance, opera, classical music, cinema and family programming that reflect the diverse communities and landscape of Los Angeles.

"Gretchen is an arts lover, dedicated community builder and strategic thinker who brings creativity, a thoughtful approach and proven business experience to her new role on the Board of Directors," said Nemeroff. "We are honored that she has accepted this leadership role with The Wallis. Gretchen's service on our Board continues a long legacy of support of The Wallis from Neiman Marcus and its leadership."

Executive Director/CEO Rachel Fine adds, "Long before The Wallis' opening in 2013, Neiman Marcus was among the original founding donors ensuring that the performing arts would have a vibrant world-class home in Beverly Hills. Gretchen Pace continues the outstanding Board service of two Neiman Marcus predecessors who helped build The Wallis during its nascent years."

Pace's involvement with The Wallis includes facilitating Neiman Marcus' sponsorship of The Wallis' recent benefit, "The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night," honoring the City of Beverly Hills, on September 24, 2021. Neiman Marcus was also a sponsor of "Dreambuilders: From Post Office to Box Office," a virtual benefit commemorating the 25th anniversary of The Wallis' founding and honoring The Honorable Vicki Reynolds, President Emeritus Richard Rosenzweig and Founding President Paul Selwyn, on December 3, 2020.

Pace has more than 23 years of luxury retail experience, including seven at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills and Topanga. She has spent professional time on both the east and west coasts, developing a style sensibility, business acumen and personal relationships that capture the best of both worlds. Pace believes in selling with a point of view and the importance of storytelling within retail. She is a leader for Neiman Marcus' west coast strategy and an innovator within the company. Her relationships with clients extend beyond the selling floor with clients who look to her for fashion inspiration, as well as thought-leadership and trusted resourcefulness. Pace, who studied at the Art Institute of Boston, is passionate about the arts. A skilled potter with an encyclopedic knowledge of music, she also serves as Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills and Topanga's resident DJ.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.