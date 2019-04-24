NINE The Musical Announced At The Gem Theatre

NINE opens on April 25 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies. This is a regional premiere of NINE, in Orange County and One More Productions is excited about this musical.

Nine is the story of a celebrated film director Guido Contini and his attempts to come up with a plot for his next film as he is pursued by hordes of beautiful women, all clamoring to be loved by him and him alone. Flashbacks reveal the substance of his life which will become the material for his next film: a musical version of the Casanova story.

Based on Italian director Federico Felini's comic masterpiece of biographical filmmaking, 8 1/2. Maury Yeston's sultry and enchanting musical follows the life of this world famous film director as he prepares his latest picture and balances the numerous women in his life. Contino is also, after recent box office failures, drifting towards a nervous breakdown, from which he is held back only by the support of his wife, Luisa. As his sanity disintegrates, he drifts into nostalgic reverie, eventually focusing on the formative sexual encounter of his life, which occurred at the age of nine.

A beautiful and decadent musical led by 24 of the strongest musical theater actresses in Southern California boasting a score that can only be brought to life by an onstage orchestra under the direction of Damien Lorton.

The cast includes Nicole Cassesso as Luisa; Brittany Gerardo as Carla; Erika Baldwin as Claudia; Nickie Gentry as Guido's Mother; Beth Hansen as Lilliane Le Fleur; Jessie Mays as Lina Darling; Megan Walker as Stephanie Necrophorus; Kelli Hines as Mama Maddelena; Adriana Sanchez as Sarraghina; Hannah Clair as Our Lady of the Spa; Ian Michaels as Guido; Eliot DeLucia as Little Guido; with Barbara Dice, Charli Gray, Heather Holt-Smith, Kady Lawson, Katie McGuire, Diana Osborn, Dee Shandera, Carmen Tunis, Alyssa Twombly and Katie Walsh. NINE is directed by Damien Lorton and produced by Nicole Cassesso. This musical is backed up by a live orchestra.

Performances: April 25 - May 19 at The Gem Theatre. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night Gala begins at 6:45 pm on April 27. There are an additional two shows at 2 pm on Saturday, May 4 and May 11.

General admission tickets are $30 each, $28 for seniors (over 60 yrs old), and $28 for Children (12 years old and under). In addition, $20 Student Rush Tickets (cash purchases) are available for Thursday and Friday performances only at the box office. Opening Gala Night Event Tickets, for Saturday, April 27, are $45 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the pre-show catered champagne Gala reception.

To purchase tickets: www.onemoreproductions.com 714-741-9550 X 221.





