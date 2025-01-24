NEWSIES & More Set for Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 35th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Company has revealed its 2025 season, celebrating 35 years of providing exceptional live theatre for the community. Founded in 1990 by Frank and Donna Marie Minano, IVRT has consistently aimed to present high-quality local theatrical productions that promote the talents of actors of all ages. The company has remained committed to its vision by producing critically acclaimed and award-winning works, receiving numerous honors, including the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation's Primavera Award for "Outstanding Contributions to the Arts." As a non-profit, regional theatre company, IVRT has performed throughout the Inland Valley at various venues.

The season opens with the longest-running musical ever produced, The Fantasticks. This enchanting musical by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt weaves together humor and romance, telling the story of a boy and a girl whose loving fathers conspire to keep them apart. Audiences are invited into a magical realm filled with moonlight and wonder, where imagination reigns and love unfolds in unexpected ways. Join us in celebrating our 100th production in the community! Performances run from March 29 to April 6.

The excitement continues with the blockbuster Disney musical Newsies! Inspired by the real-life events of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, Newsies is a vibrant, uplifting, and entertaining musical that showcases the remarkable power of youth uniting to confront injustice. With catchy songs and dynamic choreography, this story captures the spirit of resilience and camaraderie, promising an exhilarating experience for all. Performances run from July 17 to August 3.

The season concludes with Holly Dolly Christmas: Love Dolly Tribute, featuring Kim Eberhardt. This performance includes some of the most beloved Dolly Parton songs while sharing wonderful and inspiring stories about Dolly's life and career. Audiences can also enjoy holiday favorites like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Performances are scheduled for November 29 and 30.

Additionally, this season features SCRIPTFEST, showcasing compelling stories performed by IVRT company members. This year, two plays will be presented in a readers' theatre format: Ken Ludwig's new play Dear Jack, Dear Louise on July 25, and David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross on August 1. Season subscribers will have free access to SCRIPTFEST. Season tickets start at $150.

