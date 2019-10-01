NEVER EVER LAND Returns This Weekend!

Rider Strong knew celebrity, and the challenges, dangers and trauma that can come with it, at an early age. The accomplished actor, writer and director first gained fame as the star of Boy Meets World in the early 90s and he considers himself lucky to have survived his time in the spotlight, thanks mainly to a close and healthy family. Others, including some he's known, aren't so lucky.

"This play started as pure speculation," he said. "I wondered what it's like to be known as the victim in a ridiculously famous lawsuit, especially if most people think you lied. But once I started writing, I realized it was way more personal."

Theatre Unleashed is proud to present Strong's work, Never Ever Land, making its world premiere at studio/stage from Sept. 28-Oct. 27.

In Never Ever Land, Tim Gable's family accused the world's most famous singer of sex crimes in 1993. With the settlement, they walked away millionaires. Now, Tim is ready to tell the public the truth...but does he even know what that is? This bold, fictional new work offers a unique and deeply personal take on one of the most shocking lawsuits of all time and its lasting affects for one family in particular. It also takes a hard look at our celebrity culture in general, from all sides of the looking glass.

"As soon as I started reading Rider's script, I couldn't put it down," said Theatre Unleashed Artistic Director Jenn Scuderi Crafts. "The characters are real and compelling and the subject matter is fascinating. I read a lot of plays, and I honestly don't make it through a lot of them, but this one had me worked from the first moment. This play offers a glimpse into a world that most people don't get to see. It's going to have a tremendous impact on audiences."

To bring Strong's important work to the stage, TU has put together an all-star team. The show is being produced by Andrew Carlberg, a prolific and decorated stage and screen producer who recently won an Academy Award for the short film Skin. The play is being directed by Michael A. Shepperd, artistic director of award-winning Celebration Theatre whose local and National Theatre credits are almost as long as his list of awards.

The show promises to be on of TU's biggest to date, and one full of surprises.

"I hope people who come expecting a glimpse behind the curtain of a tabloid story will walk away with something else entirely," Strong said. "Yes, this is the story of how one family was seduced by fame and greed, but it's also a much broader story of how our whole culture has undergone the same thing, with the rise of reality TV, social media, and our emphasis on spectacle over substance. I hope this play resonates on both levels."

