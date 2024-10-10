Musical Theatre West To Present AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical Theatre West will have Long Beach swingin’ and finger snappin’ this fall with Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center for select nights October 18th - November 3rd. A lively celebration of the music and culture of the Harlem Renaissance, this high-energy production brings the vibrant tunes of Fats Waller to life with a talented cast, live music, and eye-catching costumes that blend period style with modern flair.

Directed and choreographed by Paul David Bryant, with musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, Ain’t Misbehavin’ transports audiences back to the jazz clubs of 1920s and 1930s New York. Featuring some of Waller's most beloved hits, including “Honeysuckle Rose” and “The Joint is Jumpin’,” the show offers a glimpse into the exuberant world of the Harlem Renaissance, blending joy, struggle, and complexity through music.

“At the heart of this production is Fats Waller’s music, which captures the joy, energy, and complexity of the Black experience during the Harlem Renaissance,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “We are excited to bring this vibrant show to our community and celebrate the artistry that defined such an influential era.”

The cast of Ain’t Misbehavin’ is small but mighty, with each performer bringing their unique energy and talent to the stage. Eric B. Anthony, Marty Austin Lamar, Amber Liekhus, Fredericka Meek, and Chante Carmel will not only sing and dance, but will also be accompanied by a six-piece band playing live instruments on stage, adding an extra layer of excitement to the performance. The combination of their musical prowess and chemistry promises to deliver a show that is both entertaining and emotionally resonant.

Adding to the immersive experience is the costume design by Carina Holley, which draws inspiration from the intricate patterns and bold colors of the Harlem Renaissance, while incorporating modern elements for a timeless, elevated look. Garrett Ruiz, the wigs designer, further enhances the authenticity and style of the era. Together, the designers have captured the spirit of Black artists from the period, who used fashion as a form of self-expression while navigating societal challenges. The result is a visual spectacle that enhances the energy of the music and movement on stage.

Beyond its music and spectacle, Ain’t Misbehavin’ is a tribute to the legacy of the Black artists who shaped the Harlem Renaissance. Every note sung and played on stage honors their contributions to the world of music and culture, while extending their legacy to future generations. The cast, many of whom are seasoned performers in the Los Angeles theatre scene, brings passion and dedication to each performance, ensuring the show resonates with both longtime fans of Waller’s music and new audiences alike.

Musical Theatre West's production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, October 18 - November 3, 2024, with a special ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

