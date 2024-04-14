Musical Theatre West Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, Open Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to rock with Musical Theatre West's (MTW) electrifying production of Million Dollar Quartet in Long Beach, which opened this weekend April 13th. Pulling back the curtain on the legendary jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, this musical packs a score of rock ‘n' roll, gospel, R&B and country chart-topping hits, performed live on stage by Broadway-caliber actors and musicians. MTW's production of Million Dollar Quartet will run for a limited time, April 12th - April 28th, with an official opening night celebration on Saturday, April 13th. Parking is free on April 13th. Tickets start at $20 USD each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at the button below.

Inspired by the legendary recording at Sun Studio in Memphis, Million Dollar Quartet dramatizes the impromptu jam session that became a pivotal moment in rock ‘n' roll history when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered on the evening of December 4, 1956. This famous meeting of the musicians helped define rock ‘n' roll, thus Million Dollar Quartet offers viewers entertaining moments of humor and poignancy as the four musical legends interact and inspire one another onstage. Audiences can expect to be dazzled as they rock down memory lane to over twenty sensational hits including “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and “I Walk the Line”. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org/million-dollar-quartet/.

Dates

April 12, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

April 13, Saturday: 8:00 pm (Red Carpet Opening Night + Free Parking)

April 14, Sunday: 1:00 pm

April 18, Thursday: 7:30 pm

April 19, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

April 20, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

April 21, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

April 26, Friday: 8:00 pm

April 27, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

April 28, Sunday: 1:00 pm

Location

Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815

Tickets

Tickets are available now, starting at $20. Parking is FREE on April 13, 2024. Purchase online at the link below or call 562-856-1999

$15 student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour prior to showtime, with ID

Cast

The cast includes Will Riddle as Carl Perkin, David Elkins Simpson as Johnny Cash, Garrett Forrestal as Jerry Lee Lewis, LJ Benet as Elvis Presley, Summer Nicole Greer as Dyanne, Benny Lipson as Jay “Brother Jay” Perkins, Lonn Hayes as W.S. “Fluke” Holland, and Adam Poole as Sam Phillips.

About Musical Theatre West

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 72-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre. We hope you'll join us.