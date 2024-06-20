Musical Theatre West Announces Recipients Of The 2024 Footlighters Scholarships

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre West has announced the recipients of the 2024 Footlighters Scholarships, honoring exceptional talent and dedication in the performing arts among high school students across Orange and Los Angeles Counties. The scholarships are a testament to MTW's commitment to nurturing the next generation of performing artists and supporting their educational journeys.

This year's scholarship recipients were selected based on their outstanding achievements and potential in various areas of the performing arts, including music, dance, theater, and stage management. The winners are as follows:

Orange County:

● Ken and Dottie Reiner Scholarship:

○ Makayla Palos Rodriguez, Trinitas Arts Conservatory, La Habra, CA

● John Bisom Scholarship:

○ Conrad Mai, University High School, Irvine, CA

● Footlighters Scholarship:

○ Francisco Ochoa, University High School, Irvine, CA

● Stevi Meredith Scholarship:

○ Avani Arhin, Northwood High School, Irvine, CA

● Dr. Frances Grover Scholarship:

○ Anna Mut, Mission Viejo High School, Mission Viejo, CA

● James H. Ackerman Scholarship:

○ Gigi Coo, Trinitas Arts Conservatory, Santa Ana, CA

● Maloney and Spiegel Families Shining Star Scholarship:

○ Mollie Holbrook, Fullerton Union High School, Buena Park, CA

● Garman Family Scholarship:

○ Daniel Sidoni, OC School of the Arts, Aliso Viejo, CA

● Mu-ZAK Scholarship:

○ Macaila Dorney, Huntington Beach High School - APA, Westminster, CA

● Footlighters Scholarship:

○ Miranda Young, Tesoro High School, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Los Angeles County:

● Jan Ritschel Scholarship:

○ Ava Carolina Jimenez, St. Joseph High School, Whittier, CA

● Don Knabe Scholarship:

○ Ava Isabella Miranda, Whitney High School, Artesia, CA

● Footlighters Scholarship:

○ Jaclyn Goshert, Woodrow Wilson High School, Long Beach, CA

● Don Temple Family Scholarship:

○ Kai Maldonado, St. John Bosco High School, Long Beach, CA

● Jane Netherton Scholarship:

○ Evan Garcia, St. Joseph High School, Norwalk, CA

● Cathy Crane Scholarship:

○ Case Fulton, Redondo Union High School, Redondo Beach, CA

● Footlighters Scholarship:

○ Giovanna Bearman, Palos Verdes High School, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA (Dance)

● Footlighters Scholarship:

○ Kayla Epstein, Palos Verdes High School, Rolling Hills Estates, CA (Stage Management)

MTW extends heartfelt congratulations to all the scholarship recipients and their families. The organization also expresses its deepest gratitude to the Footlighters and other generous donors whose support makes these scholarships possible. These scholarships not only recognize the students' hard work and dedication but also help pave the way for their future successes in the performing arts.

For more information about Musical Theatre West and its educational programs, please visit www.musical.org.

ABOUT MUSICAL THEATRE WEST

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 72-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre.

