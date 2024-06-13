Musical Theatre West Announces JERSEY BOYS And More for 73rd Season, THE SEASON OF LEGENDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre West (MTW) has announced its landmark 73rd season of Broadway-caliber musicals for the upcoming 2025 season. One of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW's 2025 season features Broadway musicals and shows chronicling the rise of two legendary music acts, a number of musicalized Brothers Grimm legends, and one most legendary classic musicals of all time. The season kicks off February 14, 2025, and runs through November 2, 2025.

The season begins with Jersey Boys (February 14 - March 2), the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to fame, followed by Into the Woods (March 28 - April 13), the Stephen Sondheim classic that brings beloved fairy tales to life. Over the summer, the music icon behind the hits “"Peggy Sue," "Oh, Boy!" and "That'll Be the Day" takes the stage in the biomusical Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story (July 11 - 27). Finally, one of the most revived and celebrated pieces in musical theatre Hello, Dolly! (October 17 - November 2) closes out the season.

“As one of the largest regional theatres in the area, we are proud to continue our long-standing tradition of Broadway quality musicals here in Long Beach, CA,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer for MTW. “In our 2025 season, we are thrilled to produce the two shows that tied for first place in our most recent audience survey. With our 75th anniversary coming up in 2027, we'll be giving audiences a taste of exactly what Musical Theatre West does best.”

Jersey Boys

February 14 - March 2, 2025

The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe

Experience the rise to fame of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Jersey Boys follows the legendary 1960s rock 'n' roll group The Four Seasons as they work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. With unforgettable hits like "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," Jersey Boys will take you on a nostalgic trip through the lives of these music legends as they navigate fame, friendship, and the music industry.

Into The Woods

March 28 - April 13, 2025

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Journey into the enchanting world of fairy tales as they collide in the Tony Award-winning Into the Woods, written by legendary musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim. This bewitching tale follows familiar characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame) as they venture into the mysterious woods to fulfill their deepest wishes. But as their desires intertwine, consequences unfold in unexpected ways as the characters explore the complexities of wishes and the responsibility of storytelling.

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

July 11 - 27, 2025

Written by Alan Janes

Before the “Million Dollar Quartet” got together to make music history, one man was emerging as the face of rock ‘n' roll, and his name was Buddy. Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story explores the life and music of one of rock 'n' roll's pioneers, from his humble beginnings in Lubbock, Texas, to his meteoric rise to fame. With hits like "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day," this musical captures the essence of Buddy's unique sound and enduring legacy, and will leave you toe-tapping and hand-clapping all the way home!

Hello, Dolly!

October 17 - November 2, 2025

Book by Michael Stewart Music

Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder

Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion

Put On Your Sunday Clothes, because Dolly is coming to the Carpenter Center! Hello, Dolly! follows the larger-than-life matchmaker Dolly Levi as she meddles in the romantic affairs of the city's elite in turn-of-the-century New York City. This Broadway classic is full of wit, charm, and show-stopping dance numbers galore. With iconic songs like "Before the Parade Passes By," “It Only Takes a Moment,” and, of course, the title song, Hello, Dolly! is a joyous celebration of love, life, and the indomitable spirit of one legendary woman.

MTW's performances will be held at The Carpenter Performing Arts Center located at 6200 E. Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815. Season ticket renewals are currently underway, with new subscriptions on sale now. Single show tickets will go on sale in October. For more information, visit musical.org or call (562) 856-1999.

ABOUT MUSICAL THEATRE WEST

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 72-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre.

