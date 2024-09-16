Musco Center for the Arts to Present Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University will present Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Friday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band's mission is to keep the art of New Orleans jazz alive. Joyful, timeless, and guaranteed to bring the house down, their foot-tapping performances electrify audiences and reassert the longevity and uniqueness of the region's jazz style.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band taps into New Orleans' rich musical past and vibrant present, from its Afro-Cuban roots to its common ancestry with the Afrobeat of Fela Kuti and the Fire Music of Pharoah Sanders and John Coltrane, and forward to cutting-edge artists with whom they have shared festival stages from Coachella to Newport, including legends like Stevie Wonder and modern giants like the Black Keys, Beck, and the Foo Fighters.

TICKET INFO

Tickets beginning at $48 are now available online at www.muscocenter.org or by calling Musco Center at 844-626-8726 (844-OC-MUSCO). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass.

Musco Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Chapman University at 415 North Glassell, Orange, Calif.

