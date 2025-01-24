Moving Arts Presents The Award-Winning, UNRECONCILED As Part Of Arts Expanded Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moving Arts will present Unreconciled, by Jay Sefton, Co-written by Mark Basquill and directed by Gerladine Hughes as part of their Arts Expanded Series. The award winning production will have ten performances March 21st - 31st, 2025.

A portion of the box office receipts from the performance on Friday, March 28 will be donated to the Entertainment Community Fund for entertainers who have been affected by the wildfires in LA. On Sunday, March 23rd, Steven Leigh Morris of Stage Raw is set to moderate a panel discussion after the performance with another after show discussion planned for March 30th.

Unreconciled is the true story of an adolescent actor cast as Jesus in a school play directed by a parish priest. The story chronicles a survivor's journey as he confronts his past, navigates a victims' reparations program set up by the Catholic Church, and discovers the courage to use his voice. This 80-minute piece is a poignant and at times humorous exploration of family, place, and the meaning of reconciliation.

Unreconciled was recently named an official selection for opening weekend at the Belfast International Arts Festival in October 2025. The show received its world premiere at Chester Theatre Company in Chester, Massachusetts in July of 2024, and has since played in Belfast, Ireland, New York City, and will be in the 2025 season at Bare Bones Productions in Pittsburgh before coming to Los Angeles. Unreconciled won the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association awards for Outstanding Solo Performance, Outstanding World Premiere of a Play, and was nominated for Outstanding Production of a Play.

