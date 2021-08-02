MostlyNEWmusicals Presents Nico Juber's MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS At Feinstein's At Vitello's

Feinstein's Presents mostlyNEWmusicals returns for the first time since 2020 to showcase a concert of music from Nico Juber's delightful MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS, an entirely original story with an authentic, witty, and disarmingly heartfelt take on motherhood, the filter-driven millennial existential crisis, and the stereotypes that define a generation, at Feinstein's at Vitello's on Wednesday, August 18 at 8:00pm.

This concert performance features Domonique Paton (FROZEN Live at the Hyperion, national tour: LES MIS), Diana Huey (THE LITTLE MERMAID, MISS SAIGON), Harley Jay (KING KONG, RENT), Jamey Hood (THE SHAGGS at Playwrights Horizons), Katie Self, Devyn Rush (American Idol), Regina Fernandez, and other special guests. The band will include Grammy-award winning guitarist Laurence Juber, pianist Jennifer Lin and percussionist Joanna Huling. The concert is directed by Ryan O'Connor (Eat. Pray. Vote.), with music direction and arrangements by Ted Arthur (DIANA). Presented by special arrangement with K-Squared Entertainment.

Feinstein's Presents mostlyNEWmusicals is a new series featuring a variety of exciting new musicals in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team, or present a new musical in concert. mostlyNEWmusicals is curated and co-produced by amy francis schott, producer of LA's popular, long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Nico Juber is a Los Angeles-based musical theatre composer, lyricist, and bookwriter. Songs from the show have been selected for programs such as: A Little New Music (pandemic-postponed), The Latest Draft podcast, and New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series. Her National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) award-winning sci-fi short musical, "Holo", had its premiere at Beck Center for the Arts in February.

Tickets are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Currently, only street parking is available. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event.

All ticket sales proceeds will benefit The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship program, founded in 2020 (in partnership with Broadway Advocacy Coalition) to provide financial support to the next generation of Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous and People of Color theatre makers. To learn more and donate, click here: https://www.codyrenard.com/scholarship