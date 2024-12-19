Miyo Yamauchi's HOW TO BE JAPANESE to Return to the Stage at the Fanatic Salon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miyo Yamauchi's solo show, How To Be Japanese: Beyond the Normal, is set to return to the stage on February 1, 2025, at 8 PM at the Fanatic Salon Theater in Culver City. This performance promises to be a reimagined experience with the addition of live music by award-winning composer and musician Michael D. Mortilla.

How To Be Japanese is a heartfelt, humorous exploration of identity, culture, and the universal yet wildly unique ways we all define "normal." Miyo masterfully weaves together six captivating stories, taking audiences on a journey that is equal parts comedy, reflection, and revelation.

This special edition introduces live music, elevating the storytelling experience. Michael D. Mortilla, known for his work with the Academy Awards and Olympics, brings his extraordinary talent to create a dynamic interplay of words and melody that will leave audiences spellbound.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring this version of my show to life," says Miyo. "Collaborating with Michael has been a dream, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the new energy and depth his music brings."

Miyo Yamauchi, a Moth StorySLAM champion, has performed globally and continues to delight audiences with her wit, charm, and poignant storytelling. This show has been praised for its humor, heart, and ability to shift perspectives.

