Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mitch Hara's MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 Returns Funnier And More Outrageous Than Ever

Catch Mutant Olive 2.0 at the Hudson Guild Theatre every Tuesday from March 7 through April 11. Carlyle King directs.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Mitch Hara's MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 Returns Funnier And More Outrageous Than Ever

Zeke Rettman and the Hudson Theatres announce the return of writer/performer Mitch Hara with a newer and even more outrageous version of his hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play, Mutant Olive. Catch Mutant Olive 2.0 at the Hudson Guild Theatre every Tuesday from March 7 through April 11. Carlyle King directs.

Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara's manic, brave, tour-de-force performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a truly cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars, an out of body experience and a black cape - even as he tries out for his dream role in Hamilton: Unplugged.

Earlier incarnations of Mutant Olive played to sold-out houses and rave reviews at Theatre Row in New York City and at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, Lounge Theatre and the Hudson in Los Angeles. Hara is thrilled to be back for a new ride with some very funny and shocking additions.

"This show is always evolving," he says. "I elevate and change, and so does the experience for both me and the audience."

Raised by speed-freak alcoholics, an experience that shaped his unique voice and eccentric view of the world, Hara's inner child is alive, well and always ready to play. He escaped to New York City at age 19, when he was invited to join the acclaimed Actors Studio. There, he performed in several plays off-Broadway as well as in comedy clubs... and even a few rehabs. While pole dancing on 42nd Street, he was called to L.A. to do a burp-and-it-was-gone pilot, Eddie Dodd with Treat Williams. He's guest-starred on numerous series, including a recurring role on ER, and film roles include The Art of Dying with Wings Hauser. He's written, directed and performed in three critically acclaimed plays, winning an "Outstanding Performance" award from Backstage for his portrayal of "Sister Coco Call-Me-Ishmael," a mental-patient-drag-queen-nun, in The Tragic and Horrible Life of the Singing Nun at the Coast Playhouse. More recent acting credits include a co-starring role in the pilot I Run Hot for AMC/Peacock and the upcoming film, Crazy Woman. His short form series, Smothered, co-written with and co-starring Jason Stuart, went viral on Amazon Prime, where it was voted "Top 10 to Binge." Other projects currently in development include Can You Hear Me Now, in which a gay Aunty Mame meets Rain Man meets Kramer vs. Kramer, and the black comedy, Party Time.

King recently directed Season 2 of Smothered for Hara and Stuart. Other directing credits include the world premiere of Tracy Silver's one woman show, Motion Cures, and the L.A. revival of Barrymore starring Jack Betts at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre. She was co-artistic director at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills, co-creating their highly successful One Act Festival. She is currently on the artistic board at the Road Theatre, where she starred in the award-winning Mud Blue Sky; founded "Under Construction" which creates plays from the ground up; and produced The English Bride and 13 Road Theatre Playwrights Festivals. King also heads "Kid Shakespeare" an after school drama program in Pasadena. She has taught at U.S.C. and South Coast Repertory.

The creative team for Mutant Olive includes lighting and sound designer Steve Pope and production consultant Gabrieal Griego.

Performances of Mutant Olive take place every Tuesday at 8 p.m. from March 7 through April 11. All tickets are $20. The Hudson Guild Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to onstage411.com/mutant.




Caryl Churchills LOVE AND INFORMATION to be Presented at Antaeus Theatre Company in March Photo
Caryl Churchill's LOVE AND INFORMATION to be Presented at Antaeus Theatre Company in March
Antaeus Theatre Company will present Love and Information by boundary-pushing playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine, Top Girls). Emily Chase (Eight Nights) directs for a March 3 opening at Glendale's Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center.
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT West Coast Premiere to be Presented at The Fountain Theatre in Febr Photo
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT West Coast Premiere to be Presented at The Fountain Theatre in February
What's more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? The Fountain Theatre will present the West Coast premiere of the Broadway hit play, The Lifespan of a Fact, by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.
LA Art Shows DIVERSEartLA Announces Nine Participating Art Institutions Photo
LA Art Show's DIVERSEartLA Announces Nine Participating Art Institutions
LA Art Show's non-commercial platform, DIVERSEartLA, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center February 15-19 as an important part of LA's largest and longest-running art fair.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott Join HITS! THE MUSICAL as Co-ProducersDionne Warwick and Damon Elliott Join HITS! THE MUSICAL as Co-Producers
January 23, 2023

HITS the Musical has announced that Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and six-time Grammy winning legend Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott, her Manager-Producer son, are joining the production team as Co-Producers.
Gregg Marx and Bonnie Gilgallon Will Co-Host Les Michaels Memorial Concert This WeekendGregg Marx and Bonnie Gilgallon Will Co-Host Les Michaels Memorial Concert This Weekend
January 23, 2023

 Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing popular Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack.  Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.
Photos/Video: First Look at YOGANDANCE at Art Beyond Survival GalleryPhotos/Video: First Look at YOGANDANCE at Art Beyond Survival Gallery
January 22, 2023

YOGANANDANCE is the first immersive musical at Art Beyond Survival and will have food, tea, and prayers. This experience will become THE spectacular spiritual gathering of the heart of LA. The show will take place every Sunday in January at 5 pm, at the Art Beyond Survival gallery in the Arts District, Los Angeles. Check out the photos here!
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present COLD TOFU LIVE This MonthSierra Madre Playhouse to Present COLD TOFU LIVE This Month
January 22, 2023

Cold Tofu, the nation's first and longest-running Asian American improv and sketch comedy troupe, will perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' ALL MY SONS at Westchester PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Kentwood Players' ALL MY SONS at Westchester Playhouse
January 21, 2023

Kentwood Players is presenting Arthur Miller’s Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS through Saturday, February 11, 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Check out photos from the production below!
share