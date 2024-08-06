Mike Teverbaugh and Natalia Lazarus Join Forces to Premiere THE MOSTLY TRUE STORY OF A COMMON SCOLD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







After more than three decades in television writing, Mike Teverbaugh (The Drew Carey Show, Better off Ted, Last Man Standing and many others), is set to bring his latest drama, “The Mostly True Story of a Common Scold” to the Promenade Playhouse Stage. The cast of six will be directed by Natalia Lazarus (founder of the Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory), who has always had a passion for film, television and the theatre. Lazarus continues to direct character driven dramas with international storylines that combine history, theatre, poetry, art, and above all, a sense of risk.

About the Show

Anne Royall, America’s first female journalist, alarmed by speeches from evangelical leaders declaring their intent to reshape America into a Christian nation, starts printing a newspaper from her Washington, D.C., kitchen to sound the alarm. She nearly pays with her life.

The Mostly True Story of a Common Scold is set to open September 8th, 2024, running through October 13th, 2024. This will be the very first show for the Promenade Playhouse in their new location at 10931 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90064. More details to follow.

