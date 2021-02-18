Metro Art Presents and Bob Baker Marionette Theater Celebrate 7th Annual Bob Baker Day With Virtual Event

In celebration of the 7th annual Bob Baker Day, Metro Art Presents is collaborating with the world-renowned Los Angeles puppetry organization, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, on a virtual celebration featuring its beloved puppets performing throughout historic Union Station.

Premiering on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. on Metro Art and Union Station Facebook and YouTube channels, the joyful and imaginative celebration of Bob Baker's birthday will feature the popular marionettes who have entertained generations of Angelenos as they explore, dance and even roller skate through the station while delivering fun for all ages through an online carnival of inspiration and creativity.

In keeping with Metro Art's goal of providing a welcoming public space to navigate the world of art and culture through award-winning visual and performing arts programming, Bob Baker Day will digitally launch from Union Station. The landmark will serve as the centerpiece of the Bob Baker Day activities throughout the region, along the routes and networks that connect Los Angeles.

Following the premiere, viewers can delve deeper to access even more exciting performances from each of the majestic locations across Los Angeles County via an interactive 3-D map at the event's dedicated website BobBakerDay.com.

An annual celebration of art, music, community and puppetry, Bob Baker Day 2021 will feature contributions from dozens of community partners including Kidspace, Columbia Memorial Space Center, Natural History Museum, and more, plus a robust roster of puppet performances filmed at iconic locations throughout LA that guests can explore for one week only, Feb. 27-March 7, at BobBakerDay.com.

Fittingly, in a 2005 interview for LAist, Bob Baker-the theater's founder and namesake-stated, "I remember riding the Red Car over the city as a kid ... I love the current light rail system and take the subway whenever I can. I like to people watch."

For additional information, visit metro.net/about/art and unionstationla.com,