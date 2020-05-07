Method And Madness Presents A Facebook Live Stream Of TWELFTH NIGHT

Method and Madness continues their weekly streams of classic plays tomorrow, May 8, at 7 PM PDT with William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT.

Says Artistic Director Will Block "Twelfth Night is a wonderful deep dive into the nature of survival--what does it take? How do we carry on? How do we find joy? Through the wonderfully vibrant central character of Viola, the topsy turvy world of Illyria is brought out of its funk and into the light. We very much hope we can do the same for you."

The reading will feature Quinn Francis as Viola, Alexandra Wright as Olivia, Sam C. Jones as Feste, Thomas Bigley as Sir Toby Belch, Jono Eiland as Sir Andrew Aguecheeck, Renée Torchio Macdonald as Maria, Griffith Munn as Sebastian, Connor Sullivan as Orsino, Julie Lanctot as Antonio, and Tom Block as The Captain, Officer, and Priest.

The stream can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/methodandmadnesstheater/.

Method and Madness is an LA based classical company, focusing on producing immersive and engaging productions of classic stories. In three years, they've mounted Richard II and Henry IV in rep, a promenade staging of Measure of Measure, a haunting and bloody staging of Macbeth, and We Three Sisters, a song cycle based on Chekhov's Three Sisters by Leland Frankel and Mina Bloom, as well as numerous staged readings.

More information about Method and Madness can be found at https://www.methodandmadnessco.com/





