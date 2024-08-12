Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists Now Open in Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has officially opened the Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists, located on the 10th floor at 5757 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles. This cutting-edge facility, built with the latest technology and equipment, is dedicated to supporting a wide array of entirely free educational and career-building programs designed to help SAG-AFTRA artists advance their careers and refine their skills. In addition, the Center houses the Foundation’s assistance programs and offices.

Named in honor of Meryl Streep, the most philanthropic donor in the Foundation's nearly 40-year history, the new Center acknowledges her exceptional charitable contributions to the Foundation, and in particular to its Emergency Financial Assistance Program for performing artists in urgent need. The Foundation’s Board chose to honor her unparalleled generosity by dedicating the new Los Angeles facility in her name.

Courtney B. Vance, President and Chairman of the Board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, shared his thoughts on the opening:

"Meryl Streep's quiet and consistent support for the Foundation and her fellow actors for decades has been nothing short of extraordinary. In recent years when serious crises struck our community, Meryl stepped up immediately to help lift up performers who needed it most. Naming our new Center in her honor is our way of expressing gratitude for her unwavering commitment and generosity, as well as embodying the excellence she exemplifies in our industry. The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists will encourage and nurture the talents of countless performers, serving as a beacon of inspiration to us all. We are immensely proud to unveil this vibrant new home where SAG-AFTRA artists can connect, collaborate, and grow together. We eagerly anticipate the remarkable work, creativity and careers that will come from it."

Cyd Wilson, Executive Director of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, added:

"The opening of the Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists marks a major milestone for the Foundation. This Center will provide unmatched resources and opportunities all at no cost to SAG-AFTRA artists. As the only industry nonprofit dedicated to providing free services and resources exclusively to these performers, we look forward to resuming our in-person programming in Los Angeles in this innovative new space, and for the first time, all under one roof. In addition, the Foundation operates and maintains its programs in Los Angeles, New York and online through charitable gifts, grants and sponsorships."

The crown jewel of the Center is the 100-seat Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room, a state-of-the-art facility named in honor of two additional major supporters of the Foundation. The screening room, “Powered by LG,” will host the Foundation’s Conversations programs and The Business panels. Members will enjoy film and television screenings on a stunning 200-inch “Miraclass” 4K direct-view LED cinema screen from LG Electronics and immersive surround sound. All seats in the screening room are dedicated to SAG-AFTRA performers who made significant contributions to the Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program to support their community.

The Center also boasts the Nicole Kidman Green Room, a comfortable and stylish environment for panelists and guests of the Foundation to relax and prepare before their Conversations and The Business programs. This welcoming space, named after and designed in collaboration with major donor Nicole Kidman, includes pieces by Arhaus, the premium home retailer known for its artisan-crafted, responsibly sourced furniture and décor.

The Leonardo DiCaprio On-Camera Studio is another key component of the Center, allowing actors to record professional self-tapes and develop their on-screen presence with high quality camera, lighting, and sound equipment. Experienced staff record the sessions, and are available to assist as readers, as well as offer creative and constructive feedback.

Several areas within the Center are named after major donors who contributed $1 million or more to the Emergency Assistance Program, acknowledging their critical support during challenging times. This recognition underscores the importance of community support for and the significant impact of individual contributions.

In addition, the Center features the newly relocated and upgraded Don LaFontaine Voiceover Lab, which offers the latest audio technology and equipment, as well as solo and group recording booths. This lab provides voice actors with the opportunity to record voiceovers, enhance their techniques, and work on projects such as animation, video games, commercials, audiobooks and more.

And, a versatile classroom space is available for Casting Access classes and The Business Small Group Sessions. These programs, led by industry professionals, cover a wide range of topics from acting techniques and audition preparation to career management and industry insights, fostering a collaborative and supportive learning environment.

In addition, the Meryl Streep Center is available for third-party rentals for industry screenings and premieres, FYC events, table reads, corporate events and much more. For more information, please contact rentals@sagaftra.foundation.

The Foundation’s Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists stands as a testament to Meryl Streep's legacy, offering a nurturing environment for performers to develop their craft, build meaningful connections, and pursue their passion for the performing arts. The opening of the Center marks a significant contribution to the entertainment industry and shapes the future of the performing arts.

The Foundation encourages all SAG-AFTRA members to take advantage of everything the Center has to offer. To create a member profile and sign up for programs, visit www.sagaftra.foundation.

