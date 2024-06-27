Mel Brooks to Appear in Conversation for BLAZING SADDLES Screening at Peacock Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Mel Brooks at the Peacock Theater Saturday, July 27th for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of his iconic comedy classic, Blazing Saddles. This special event features a live interview and audience Q&A with the Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning Mel Brooks following a full-length screening of Blazing Saddles on the big screen in Los Angeles.

Don’t miss your chance to engage with one of the most influential figures in entertainment history, as he shares his wit, wisdom, and comedic genius through stories that span his decades in the industry.

Get your tickets early for what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration you won’t want to miss with A Live Conversation with Mel Brooks following a screening of Blazing Saddles. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET HERE.

Mel Brooks, director, producer, writer and actor, is in an elite group as one of the few entertainers to earn all four major entertainment prizes – the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. Brooks received three 2001 Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards for The Producers: the New Mel Brooks Musical, which ran on Broadway from 2001 to 2006. The Producers still holds the record for the most Tony awards ever won by a Broadway musical. He followed that success with The New Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London’s West End in the Fall of 2017 to rave reviews. In 2009 Mel Brooks received The Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to American culture.

