Mayita Dinos Sings 'The Garden Is My Stage' in the Arlington Garden in Pasadena

Mayita Dinos is a modern-day hybrid. She is a renowned landscape designer, and singer-songwriter with a multicultural (Puerto Rican and Greek) and multilingual background!

In early 2020 she debuted a CD, 'The Garden Is My Stage' an album that combined her two passions: singing and nature. To celebrate the completion of this CD, a concert was planned at a venue very dear to her heart, the Arlington Garden in Pasadena, a garden she designed! However, the pandemic hijacked those plans.

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm, the Arlington Garden will be filled with live music from her album, "The Garden Is My Stage," as well as some original songs. Dinos will be accompanied by music director Dori Amarilio- guitar, Ed Czack- piano, Aaron Serfaty- drums, Trey Henry- bass, and Alex Budman- woodwinds.

"It is so meaningful to me to be able to inspire and connect people to nature by blending my love of garden design and music," said Dinos.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-garden-is-my-stage-ii-tickets-301156496187