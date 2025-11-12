Matt Morillo's SWEET AIR to Open at McCadden Place Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sweet Air is a new comedy written by Matt Morillo, directed by Katie Oliver, and produced by Ryan J. Whitlock. Performances will take place at the McCadden Place Theatre. The production stars Jenni Chiaramonte and Shaun Bedgood.

Robbie and Galen, two complete strangers on completely different paths in life, have both had a miserable Valentine's Day. They're both broke, lonely and stranded in a deserted subway station on a freezing cold New York City night, waiting for a train that never seems to be coming.

With seemingly nothing to lose, they strike up a conversation, commiserate, bond, unravel the mysteries of the universe and romantic comedies and find a connection in this cruel and heartless world in this post-pandemic, platonic Valentine's Day comedy.

This mounting of Sweet Air runs its complete, intended 70 minutes. A truncated version of the play was presented last June at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, with different casting.