Marshmello, Diplo & More Set for Countdown NYE 2024

Insomniac Events has unveiled the full lineup for the tenth edition of Countdown NYE, the West Coast's largest New Year's Eve celebration. The cosmic spectacle will close out 2024 with an intergalactic Day of Domination at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center on December 31, featuring an otherworldly lineup of dance music's brightest stars across five stages.

At the helm of this year's intergalactic invasion are dance music's universal stars, from boundary breaking Grammy-nominated crossover artist Marshmello, to the stunning performance of chart-topping fan-favorite Zedd, Higher Ground superproducer Diplo, progressive house titan Alesso, Swedish superstars Galantis, and Black Book Records label boss Chris Lake. The billing's otherworldly curation expands with techno icon Lilly Palmer, high energy Dutch duo W&W, pioneering dubstep duo Zeds Dead, Bite This behemoth Jauz, in demand trap sensation TroyBoi, and forward-thinking producer Liquid Stranger.

Countdown will be paid visits by lineup acts spanning all genres of the dance music galaxy, with Mexican-American platinum selling artist Deorro, dubstep legend Zomboy, powerhouse dance trio Black Tiger Sex Machine, tech-house phenom Wax Motif, the enigmatic Deathpact, and bass-heavy house hitter JOYRYDE all contributing to a lineup of interstellar proportions.

Insomniac's propensity to spotlight an eclectic mix of veteran acts and rising talent will also continue at Countdown, with next gen techno act BIIA, tech house sensation Biscits, the newly formed Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala), breakout producer and DJ Omnom, and prolific producer Rossy all among the billing.

The Countdown NYE universe unfolds across five interplanetary stages and an art car including hosts Bassrush and Insomniac Records. Traverse the cosmic expanse of The Nebula, delve into the mysterious Area 51, venture to Galactik Gate, or step into the interdimensional Twilight Zone, where this year attendees can immerse in a hard techno dedicated stage. This year, The Mothership will also experience a celestial re-design, now expanded with a 20% increase in size promising an even more spectacular presence.

The NOS Events Center will be inhabited by extraterrestrial entities amidst towering art installations that reach for the astral plane. Engage with advanced techno-mystical marvels and elusive alien civilizations as the new cosmic cycle is welcomed with bubbly champagne.

Fans can elevate their experience in five VIP stage areas, which offer exclusive benefits including gourmet food and drink options, VIP dance zones, and complimentary noisemakers, glow rings, confetti poppers, and champagne for the midnight toast. GA+ Headliners will also enjoy expedited entry to the festival and access to air-conditioned restrooms. Those who purchase hotels through Countdown NYE's official hotel room block here will receive risk-free cancellation without any penalty prior to date.

For the latest news and updates, be sure to follow Countdown NYE on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok. To stay up to date with all things Insomniac, visit insomniac.com.

Countdown NYE 2024 Lineup (A-Z)

Alesso

Bassrush Experience

Basswell

BIIA

Biscits

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Carv

Chris Lake

Clawz

Deathpact

Dennett

Deorro

Diplo

Discovery Project

Galantis

Ghost In Real Life

Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)

GRAVEDGR

Insomniac Records

INZO

Jauz

JOYRYDE

Ky William

Lavern

Layz

Lilly Palmer

Liquid Stranger

Marshmello

Musubi

Oddkidout

OMNOM

Pickle

RaeCola

Reaper

Rossy

Shlømo

Siren

TOBEHONEST

TroyBoi

W&W

Wax Motif

Westend

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zomboy

