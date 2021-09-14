Marlan Warren Slated To Speak At Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Empowerment Weekend

Producer/Promoter/Playwright Marlan Warren is slated to participate in two panels at the eighth annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Solo Performer Empowerment Weekend via Zoom, which runs from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Warren will be on board to discuss with fellow panelists and moderators "Successful Marketing for Your Solo Show" (11 a.m. PDT) and "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work" (12 Noon PDT).

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Co-Founder Adilah Barnes describes this 3-day event as "career training from industry professionals, designed to give a boost to solo performers, but will also be of value to anyone contemplating online or live theatrical production in Los Angeles and those who wish to tour in these changing times."

"I've admired the L.A. Women's Theatre Festival for years," said Warren. "It's an honor to be included in this dynamic esteem-building gathering for women in theater."

Warren produced and directed her plays, Bits of Paradise: Kochiyama's Crusaders and Bits of Paradise in Hollywood and San Francisco respectively. Both focus on a women's campaign behind the barbed wire of the Japanese American Internment of World War II, and feature an Asian cast. She also penned and directed a "women's self-defense" musical, Hallelujah Whiplash! at San Diego's Marquis Public Theatre, and her comedy about New Age female bonding, Chasing Sangha, was presented at the Athena Cats Festival in Santa Monica.

As a publicist with Roadmap Communications, Warren offers public relations and marketing strategies for entertainers, including veteran solo performer Sherry Glaser.

"It was a pleasure working with Sherry," Warren said, "because she brings ambition and inspiration to any endeavor."

Glaser, whose Family Secrets holds the title of the "Longest Running Off-Broadway Women's Solo Show," will speak on the "Empowered Women: Crafting a Solo Career" panel on Sunday, Sept. 19 (3pm PDT).

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers.

LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international festival that has produced over 600 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.