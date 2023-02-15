Marissa Licata to Debut New Single at Chelsea Table + Stage in March

New York-based, Honduran-American violinist MARISSA LICATA will return with her show "Strings on Fire" for The Ragtag Collection's debut at the New York venue Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, March 5 at 7:00 PM. "Strings on Fire" will light up the room with eclectic sounds from around the world. Highlighting the versatility of the violin, The Ragtag Collection performs an evening that melts styles and universally familiar melodies from classical, folk, Latin, and jazz, through the Americas, Middle East, and Eastern European music traditions. Licata will be joined by an all-star lineup featuring Bob Lanzetti (Snarky Puppy) on guitar, Dan Oestreicher (Trombone Shorty) on saxophone, Nori Naraoka (Jon Batiste) on bass, and Joey Peebles (Trombone Shorty) on drums. Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street. Tickets are available HERE.

"Cat's Cradle," Licata's debut single - a waltz conceived and co-written by Joey Peebles and Marissa Licata, will be available on all digital and streaming platforms on Friday, March 3. The track features Marissa Licata on violin, Bob Lanzetti on guitar, and Joey Peebles on bass and drums.

This is Licata's return to New York after headlining three sold-out shows at Birdland, the legendary New York venue, in the last few years. In a rave review for her recent concert, DC Metro Theater Arts praised "Licata's vibrant and affecting love of music, dazzling virtuosity on the violin, and obvious enjoyment of playing." Nitelife Exchanges hailed Licata's "intelligent improvisation and a flawless light touch. Her musical chops are impeccable." According to BroadwayWorld, "So much passion and intensity from one musician is breathtaking to behold. Hers is a power and a musical glory that must be caught in real-time for maximum appreciation."

"It's funny to think of this 'Ragtag Collection' show debut as a new idea," says Licata. "Although we all had to shift our process drastically, during Covid lockdown and then through multiple surges, this band has been something we wanted to bring to life for many months. And in my own mind, this band and our folkloric fusion has been a success for years - even before I met some of these guys. That probably seems strange to hear, but the concept was waiting for us find each other at the right moment, and let it out."

"This show is significant not only because The Ragtag Collection is debuting at such a hip, new, hot NYC venue," she continues. "We are celebrating our very first ever single release! 'Cat's Cradle,' will be a first glimpse into the Ragtag sound. Audiences who have seen 'Strings on Fire' know that it is a powerful and passionate live show. The Ragtag sound brings a perfect balance to compliment that with its smooth, pensive, rhythmic slow burn. A burn nonetheless, listeners can comfortably lose themselves in the space of 'Cat's Cradle.' Perhaps the breath and freeness of this original, stems from being composed during quarantine, socially distanced, when all musicians had was time and space to experiment, write, and create. Each of our stories during such a difficult 18 months play a part in our sound together, which was waiting for the right moment for us to find each other. The Ragtag sound is, ironically, anything but; It's refined and reflective and only jokingly 'ragtag,' because of our diverse musical backgrounds and experiences finally meeting. We cannot wait to share the recording of 'Cat's Cradle,' and to bring it to life in performance at Chelsea Table + Stage very soon!"

MARISSA LICATA has collaborated and performed on national and international tours with Alicia Keys, Jethro Tull, Wyclef Jean, H.E.R., Ben Harper, Ringo Starr, K. MICHELLE, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, Gloria Estefan, Pras of the Fugees, and many more. Her major TV appearances include "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Latin Grammys," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "The BET Awards." Marissa is active within the orchestral and chamber music scenes, guesting at chamber festivals throughout the Northeast and performing with the Boston Ballet. She headlined her sold-out Boston debut at Scullers Jazz Club, appearing on the national public television program "Live from the Artist's Den." Recently, Licata appeared with H.E.R. for the "Shine A Light" 9/11 tribute on CNN. She was featured soloist with the Chrysalis Orchestra, created by Terry Ellis, for the launch of their tour in 2022.

Licata performed with the orchestra at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes, and returned for the 2021 comeback season. In 2018, Marissa joined Boston's American Repertory Theater as violinist and concertmistress for the Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill. The new musical premiered to rave reviews and a sold-out run. She also worked with A.R.T. to perform as concertmistress for the musical Moby-Dick, written by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. She recently returned to A.R.T. for their highly-anticipated production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and played for the show's recent Broadway revival.