MY RIGHT WING UNCLE Comes to  IAMA Theatre Company in October

IAMA Theatre Company will offer two special performances of My Right Wing Uncle, written and performed by IAMA Theatre Company Ensemble Member Graham Sibley and directed by Jeff Perry, co-founder of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. In this fascinating solo show, a man – played by Emmy-nominated actor Graham Sibley – discovers there’smore to his gun-slinging, veteran, biker uncle than he ever expected. In this new work drawn from real-life interviews, My Right Wing Uncle explores how generational understanding can lead to change. My Right Wing Uncle will be performed 8pm, October 16 and 8pm, October 23, 2024 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles. Tickets ($17.50) are available at iamatheatre.com or by calling 323-380-8843.

“Los Angeles audiences are in for a unique opportunity to experience this compelling work by the dynamic duo of Graham Sibley and Jeff Perry,” said IAMA Theatre Company Artistic Director Stefanie Black. “My Right Wing Uncle continues what we have set out for our season this fall both with this production and the world premiere of The Very Best People: an exploration of the issues that divide our country and our families, and perhaps offers a path towards understanding.”

Committed to the development of new work, IAMA is invested in being an artistic home for emerging and established Los Angeles-based artists and playwrights by supporting a pipeline for new plays from their inception through production, such as My Right Wing Uncle. In addition to its ensemble writers’ group, IAMA created its Emerging Playwrights Lab in 2019, offering playwrights a one-year residency in which writers meet monthly to share and develop full-length plays in a peer-guided format. Members of the Lab are given dramaturgical support from IAMA’s artistic and literary staff and invited to attend IAMA's productions. The Lab culminates in readings of each member's full-length play the following summer. It was in IAMA’s Lab that Max Wolf Friedlich’s wrote JOB the Play, currently on Broadway through October 27. IAMA also offers commissions, including the Rhimes Unsung Voices commission sponsored by IAMA Patron of the Arts Shonda Rhimes and the Rhimes Foundation, which supports a writer from an underrepresented community each year.

Graham Sibley (Playwright/Performer) has worked with Academy Award-winning filmmakers such as Clint Eastwood in Warner Brother's “Sully,” and alongside Woody Harrelson in Bill Guttentag's Oscar short-listed, “Nanking.” He has also starred in many independent films including Debra Eisenstadt's Sundance hit “Blush,” as well as “Poor Greg Drowning,” in which he served as an executive producer alongside Cedric The Entertainer and will be seen in the upcoming Dan Levy Dagerman's award-winning comedy, “You, Me & Her,” and in Danny A. Abeckaser’s, “Mob Cops” for Lionsgate. Sibley has appeared in many groundbreaking television series, most notably embodying Abraham Lincoln in Doris Kearns Goodwin's definitive biography mini-series for History Channel/A&E, which was nominated for a Critics Choice Real TV Award for Best Limited Series and won the 2023 BANFF World Media Award for Best Historical Biography. In 2020, he earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series for his work in the Amazon Prime series, “DARK/WEB: Rideshare” and recently starred in Freeform and Hulu's “Good Trouble.” On stage, Sibley has originated roles for Tony-nominated playwright Neil LaBute, and Emmy nominees Leslye Headland and Micah Schraft. Sibley is a founding member of the Los Angeles-based IAMA Theatre Company, the creator of the narrative podcast “Endangered Tales: Short Tales For The Nearly Forgotten” and has been recognized by the California State Senate for his work co-founding The YOUnited Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on using film to fight apathy.

Jeff Perry (Director) is a co-founder of Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The School At Steppenwolf, Steppenwolf Classes West, Steppenwolf Films, and has acted and directed in over 40 productions. On Broadway he performed in The Caretaker, The Grapes of Wrath, and August: Osage County. Perry’s Off-Broadway credits include Balm in Gilead, Tribes, and Educating Rita and he has collaborated with regional theatre companies in Streamers, Time of Your Life, Anna Christie, and A Steady Rain. Internationally, he has been seen in The Grapes of Wrath and August: Osage County. A celebrated TV and film actor, Perry is known for his roles in “Nash Bridges,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “A Wedding,” “Remember My Name,” “Trial By Fire,” “$1,” “Dirty John,” and “Inventing Anna.” He is also a co-producer of an upcoming Steppenwolf Theatre documentary.

