MUSI-CAL Comes To Hollywood This Weekend

The Foundation for New American Musicals has announced the presentation of MUSI-CAL at the Whitley Theatre (aka Reefer Den) in Hollywood on Sunday, September 29th. Brian Daniel Porter (Dear White People, Paw Patrol, Blaze, and the Monster Machine) will host this MUSI-CAL concert. This electrifying event will showcase selections from four cutting-edge musicals The Middle of Nowhere, What's The Word King, The Manager, Comedy School, and Salem. The program is produced by Ryan M. Luevano (Executive Producer), with Linda Shusett and Rob Warner as co-producers, all esteemed board members of the Foundation for New American Musicals.

MUSI-CAL, a FNAM program, stands as a beacon for the development and support of new musicals, providing audiences with an exclusive peek into works-in-progress by local So-Cal Composers and Writers. This dynamic platform not only offers encouragement to our Southern California music creators but also serves as a public showcase for their exceptional work. Attendees, including industry professionals, gather to witness the birth of new talents and greet familiar faces. With a rich history of featuring over 100 musicals in progress in just a few short years, MUSI-CAL continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of musical theater. Get ready for an unforgettable night of creativity and innovation.

Stay with us after MUSI-CAL for the After-Show in the patio-your chance to take the stage and sing a song at the piano!

THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE

Book by Oliviana Marie and Ellie Shakespeare

Music & Lyrics by Oliviana Marie

The Middle of Nowhere" takes place in Nowhere, Oklahoma and follows two adventurous teenage girls on diverging paths: Lili, proud of Nowhere and wanting to stay home to accomplish something big, and Abi, desperate to leave for Memphis to pursue her career as a singer-songwriter.

WHAT'S THE WORD KING

Music, Book & Lyrics by Fermin Suero Jr. and Pete White

A Hip-hop and R&B reimagining of The Odyssey. Odysseus, the quick-witted and silver-tongued hero of the 10-year Trojan War, sets sail for his homeland of Ithaca, where his Queen Penelope struggles to raise their son Telemachus and fend off a growing swarm of greedy suitors.

THE MANAGER

Book by Joni Ravenna

Music and Lyrics by Ben Susskind

Additional Lyrics by Joni Ravenna

Additional development, Steve Jospheson

THE MANAGER is based on the true story of a little boy, "Mac", whose chance meeting with Elvis sets him up in the "Colonel Parker School of Showbiz"

COMEDY SCHOOL

Book by Selyna Warren & Marissa Read

Lyrics by Selyna Warren

Music by Selyna Warren & Jason Currie.

Comedy School the Musical follows three aspiring comedians from New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as they attend UCB, Second City, and Groundlings and navigate their way through the cult that is comedy school.

SALEM

Book by T.J. Pieffer & Shelby Soll

Music & Lyrics by Jennifer Lucy Cook

SALEM is a dark musical comedy that follows Puritan teenager Abby Williams as she plants accusations of witchcraft in an attempt to con her way out of the oppressive theocracy that is Salem, Massachusetts. After pushing the limits of townie gossip, she finds herself at the center of a web of witchy conspiracies that entangle the town, including her closest allies.

MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS:

VIP Tickets are $40; General Seating $30; Student General $25; and tickets to only the After-Show are FREE.

All ticket sales are final and available online at: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/fnamla/musi-cal-9-29

Doors open at 6:00 PM for dinner and drinks before the 7:30 PM curtain.

Address: 6555 Hollywood Blvd LA, CA 90028.

