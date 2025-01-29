MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to PCPA in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCPA will present William Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, bringing wit, romance, and intrigue to the Marian Theatre stage from February 13 through March 2, 2025.

In Shakespeare's cherished comedy, love, wit, and mischief entwine, and the results are hilarious and heart-aching in this timeless battle-of-the-sexes.

Fresh from victory, the prince's army returns home, stirring the air with romance for the tender Claudio and Hero and an unparalleled battle of wits between Beatrice and Benedick. But laughter gives way to intrigue, as accusations fly and truths emerge in a mischievous game that may lead to heartbreak. Will truth and love win in this timeless Shakespearean favorite?

Andrew Philpot notes “When Shakespeare wrote MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in 1598, he was entering what would become his greatest period of playwrighting artistry. Fresh off THE MERCHANT OF VENICE and HENRY IV, he would quickly follow up ‘Much Ado’ with HENRY V, 12TH NIGHT, JULIUS CAESAR and, amazingly, HAMLET. It was a furious pace of writing, but his company, The King’s Men, were in constant need of new material. Playgoing was in full swing in London, bringing people of all classes flocking to theatres. (The other great attraction being bear-baiting, apparently!) Literacy was up, a strong middle-class had recently emerged and people wanted entertainment. Having as many as thirty plays at once in their repertory, the King’s Men could offer up stories for any taste. In fact, each play needed various elements that could divert and delight a variety of audiences. It’s why the comedy in Much Ado runs from high style wordplay to absolute slapstick silliness. And then, taking us utterly by surprise, Shakespeare nearly breaks your heart when it looks like love is lost. But it never is.

People have enjoyed MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING for, well, centuries. Its delicious wit, the charm of its idyllic Mediterranean setting, and the will-they-or- won’t-they’ romance of Benedick and Beatrice never fail to enchant us. But, remarkably, it also touches on themes that are still potent and relevant today: Do we really see each other for who we are, or are we just looking at surfaces? Why do we let pride lead us to loneliness? Why do men still make so many decisions for women?? And how do we find the courage to accept love when it’s offered? That Shakespeare can do all this while making us laugh at the same time is a sheer wonder. When it comes to MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, I think he means to delight us – pure and simple. But along the way, he also allows us to see ourselves fully, with all our flaws, quirks and everything else that makes us Human.'’

The Creative Team includes Director Andrew Philpot, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Tracee Bear, Lighting Designer Cody Soper, Sound Designer Elisabeth Weidner, Fight Director Mark Booher, Choreographer Jay Brenneman, and Stage Manager Jack D. Myles*.

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association

The Cast includes Don Stewart* as LEONATO, Kitty Balay* as ANTONIA, Emily Trask* as BEATRICE, Lily Cameron as HERO, Christen Celaya* as MARGARET, Gillian Rains as URSULA, Cordell Cole* as DON PEDRO, Victor Meneses as DON JOHN, Holland Rolapp as CONSTANCE, Gideon Feinstein as BORACHIO, Michael Gould as CLAUDIO, George Walker as BENEDICK, Taylor Brunzell as BALTHAZAR, Peter Hadres as FRIAR FRANCIS/VERGES, Erik Stein* as DOGBERRY, Hunter Oehlschlaeger as SEXTON, Alexander Kasten as MESSENGER, Lucas Bennett as First Watch, Ava Lovelace as Second Watch, Joey Adanalian as Third Watch/Boy, Natalie Bordwell as DONATELLA, and Isabella Scott as BIANCA.

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association

