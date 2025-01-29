MUAHS Awards to Include Fundraiser to Support IATSE Union Members Affected by LA Wildfires

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) will raise funds at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards to support the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Walsh Di Tolla Spivak Foundation. This foundation provides vital direct financial assistance to all IATSE Union members who have been affected by natural disasters, including support of its members who have been affected by the recent devastating Los Angeles wildfires.



In an official statement by IATSE Local 706: “Local 706 is proud to support the IATSE Walsh Di Tolla Spivak Foundation during the MUAHS Awards in support of our fellow members and other local IATSE brothers, sisters and kin who have been displaced by the wildfires and need immediate financial aid to rebuild their lives and to get back to work. The fundraiser begins now and leads up to the MUAHS Awards. We are a resilient and strong community, and together, we can make a difference.”



The MUAHS Awards are set for February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. For more information about the Walsh Di Tolla Spivak Foundation, please visit here.

The MUAHS Awards recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in 23 categories, including motion pictures, television, music videos and theater entertainment. This year, the theater category has expanded to include Broadway and international theater productions. Final ballots will close on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. For a list of MUAHS Awards nominees, please visit: www.local706.org. Winners will be announced at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

LIVESTREAM INFORMATION

To watch the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards, tune in at YouTube and Vimeo

6:15 p.m. PT Red Carpet Pre-Show with Host Frankie Grande

7:30 p.m. PT MUAHS Awards Livestream

