MODERN PARLOR MAGIC Show Launches Residency At Iconic Millennium Biltmore Hotel

The critically acclaimed "Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo," announced its long term residency at the iconic Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles debuting shows starting the weekend of September 16 & 17 at 8pm. Tickets are available exclusively through leading event platform Fever.

The live show is an intimate evening of magic, mentalism, music and theater reminiscent of the Victorian era shows set in upscale homes in New York, London and Paris. "Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo" is hosted in one of the historic hotel's luxurious private event spaces which has been re-imagined into an elegant and stylish turn of the century parlor room. This includes extensive lighting and audio upgrades to emulate a theater style setting. David Carlo's exclusive engagements are limited to 72 seats to ensure a unique experience. The live show previously had a sold out six-week preview run in Los Angeles.

David Carlo's interactive show features miraculous illusions, close-up magic, powerful mind-reading and his version of the classic bullet catch. Along the way, the exuberant storyteller transports the audience to the turn of the century in an Upper Eastside, New York City apartment, where an extraordinary magic show occurred in 1895. He is accompanied by "Solitary Science" a celebrated multi-instrumentalist, composer, and electronic musician.

"Modern Parlor Magic" show producers have worked closely with the Millennium Biltmore Hotel to design an elegant evening out for guests. The hotel is a favorite of Hollywood celebrities, dignitaries and presidents from around the world. As host to a golden-era prohibition nightclub and numerous Academy Awards, the beaux-arts institution is the perfect venue for the "Modern Parlor Magic" show residency. The live programming follows the recent success of Netflix's hit 'The Queen's Ball': A Bridgerton Experience."

David Carlo, the creator and star of the "Modern Parlor Magic" is one of the most respected minds in magic, business and entertainment industry. He served as an Executive Producer of the ground-breaking TV series "MINDFREAK," the most successful and longest running primetime magic series in television history. He works closely with Criss Angel on his spectacular, groundbreaking Las Vegas stage shows as well as serving as executive producer on the CW Network's new TV series "Magic with the Stars" debuting this fall. Carlo is also an award-winning film director and writer. But what he loves most is performing for an intimate audience and sharing joyful experiences through magic.

For more information on the "Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo" go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191439®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modernparlormagic.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.