MODERN BUTCHOOD To Premiere As Part of Hollywood Fringe Festival

Modern Butchood, a one woman play, will make its world premiere this June at The Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Written and performed by Molly Gloeckner and directed by Charles Towle, this distinctive black comedy offers a fresh and intimate perspective on contemporary queer life. Characterized by its biting sense of humor, Modern Butchood follows Butch, the sardonic girlfriend of semi-popular lesbian tiktoker, Riley, as she seeks to reclaim her individuality. Feeling trapped in her relationship and out of touch with her old self, Butch begins sneaking out of her and Riley's apartment at night. Butch acts out in increasingly drastic ways, ultimately landing herself in a head spinning predicament she is unable to joke away.

"Molly's writing is fearless, funny, and raw," says director Charles Towle. "The emotional journey Butch undergoes is a testament to the complexity and universality of the human experience, regardless of your distinguishing identities."

Modern Butchood promises a cathartic theatre-going experience, asking audiences to indulge the impulsive, self-destructive inclinations of this anti-heroic protagonist. "I find that a lot of current queer media aims to portray gay people as role models and shining members of society, perhaps in an effort to normalize queerness to a general audience. This show does the opposite," says creator Molly Gloeckner. "Modern Butchood is written by a queer person for queer people, with messy themes that everyone can connect to: lust, guilt, mistakes and identity."

Tickets

Modern Butchood will perform seven shows at the Actors Company Little Theatre located in West Hollywood at 916 N Formosa Ave. Shows begin June 8th and end June 29th. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10537?tab=tickets or at the door. Seating is limited, advance purchase is highly encouraged.

