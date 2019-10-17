MINE NOT YOURS Fashion Event Set for Nov. 16 At Fred Segal Sunset

Fashion Designers Jordan Willner and Debbie Rosove announce their MINE NOT YOURS fashion event at Fred Segal Sunset, 8500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069. Event is Nov. 16, 12-3 p.m.

MINE NOT YOURS is a fashion forward casual clothing line that was born from the rise of the #metoo movement. After a very successful event at the Fred Segal Malibu location with a majority of our inventory sold, we are even more excited for the Fred Segal Sunset event, November 16, 2019. When Jordan Willner and her girlfriends realized they each had a story to tell and Fred Segal discovered their movement they decided to get on board and support "MINE, NOT YOURS."

This is an organization run by women that has a mission to champion and rally behind all generations of women who have decided that #timesup. They want to spread the message that what is mine is not yours without permission.

Jordan Willner, 27 years old, is the face behind the brand Mine Not Yours, an LA based clothing line that's purpose is to spread the message that what is mine is not yours without permission. Jordan graduated from Pepperdine University in 2014 with a degree in Advertising and went on to work with her closest friend, her aunt Debbie, shortly after graduating. Together the two work in the cosmetics world then decided that they needed to stand up and involve themselves in the #metoo movement after hearing far too many stories of women impacted. That is how the idea of starting a cozy and comfy loungewear line to support and stand up for all generations of women was born.



Jordan currently resides in the Los Angeles area with her two fur babies, Luca and Milo. She is a lover of all thing's family, animals, eating, traveling, baking, and organizing.

Debbie Rosove, (aunt) and Jordan Willner, (niece) launched the "shmumfy" loungewear line, Mine Not Yours in 2019. Everything from the handpicked fabric selections to the cut and sew, is made with love in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Mine Not Yours came to life during the rise of the #metoo movement when we realized we each have a story to tell. This all women run organization, has a mission to champion and rally behind all generations of women who have decided that #timesup. We want to spread the message that "what is mine is not yours without permission."

MINE NOT YOURS at FRED SEGAL SUNSET November 16, 2019 is being sponsored by FRED SEGAL SUNSET, 8500 Sunset Blvd, CA 90069. 12 -3 p.m.

Learn more at: www.minenotyours.com

Instagram: @minenotyours_usa





